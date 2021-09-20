Three Sisters gallery welcomes the community

GORHAM — Deidre Blais the proprietor of “Three Sisters” art gallery at 32 Exchange St. in Gorham recently opened her gallery with a community art project.
Blais said, “I really wanted to start with a community art project. I put up a blank canvas painted black with checkerboard lines giving people a blank square to draw or write in with chalk. People wrote in words about how they felt coming out of the pandemic and how they felt about being able to gather in groups again.
“Once the board was full, I painted around the words and then wiped off the chalk so what is left is their handwriting,” she said. “The very first word written which I think is telling is happy. The very last word written was raw. Which I think shows the gammut of emotions that people felt.”
Blais went on, “I really wanted this to be a conversation starter. One of the most surprising words written, to me, was the word ‘unsure’ written by a teenage visitor which surprised the teenager’s mother. It started a conversation between them about how the teenage girl felt about her experiences with the COVID pandemic and about returning to school.” Blais added, “Everyone has experienced this pandemic differently. The painting has started conversations about people’s emotions and experiences.”
Blais said of her gallery, “I want this to be a community space not just my space. I want it to be a space where people feel free to gather. Art galleries don’t always feel accessible to people. My theme for opening night was ‘gather.’ I want this to be a place where people can just come gather, meet other people and see pretty things.”
Blais says she wants to keep moving her exhibits around and this project will be moved to the Medallion Theater for the upcoming local art show.
“Some people have come back specially, to see their words painted and there may be people who never come back to see theirs,” she said.
Blais’ gallery is named “Three Sisters” after the agricultural practice of growing three crops together such as squash corn and beans.
“I like to think of art, artists and community as the three sisters, she said. “I think communities need art, and art and artists need community. This is my life’s dream and I have been eyeing this space, when the previous gallery owner retired, I moved right in.
“I have 12 artists on display right now and I really want to support other artists, not just my own art.”
Blais currently has three painters including herself, two potters, a jeweler, a stained-glass person and a metalsmith, quilts and assemblage pieces on display currently. Blais said she invited artists she knew but eventually wants to find and support other artists she does not know about yet.
Three Sisters Art gallery is located at 32 Exchange St. in Gorham. It is open currently Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Blais said, “Hours may change for the winter. I want to be open when people can come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.