BERLIN — Voting Locations for 2021 Berlin Municipal Election today are as follows:
Precinct 1 — 672 First Ave., Berlin Recreation Center.
Precincts 2 and 3 — 304 School St., St. Anne's Hall.
Precinct 4 — 593 Sullivan St., Community Bible Church (basement entrance).
