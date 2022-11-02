State Senate District 1, two candidates for one position
Communities covered by county: Coos (32) and Grafton (17)
Name: Carrie Gendreau
Party affiliation: Republican
Age or year you were born: 1961
Town or city of residence: Littleton
Office you seek: State Senate District One
Previous elected or volunteer service: Current: Selectman Town of Littleton (5 years)
Former: Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce — served as president for two years; Ammonoosuc Community Health Services — board member; White Mountain Community College — advisory board member. NH Retail Association Board member.
Education: Master’s degree from Springfield College.
Favorite book or movie: I have several books that have forever changed my life. The number one book is the Bible.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing the municipalities of Senate District 1?
The economy is certainly top of mind for most folks I talk with. The majority are saying that the country is headed in the wrong direction. Inflation is at a 40-year-high and some are having to put off their retirement because of the 25% dip in their 401K. We have gone from energy independence to an energy dependence in two years. High oil and gas prices are causing people to say 'Do I heat or eat?' There are many more pressing issues, but these seem to be the most crucial ones at this time.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Apart from the economy, we are looking at a serious drug problem/mental health issue. Also, parents want to be able to know what is going on with their children in the classroom and because children learn differently, parents want to have a choice of where to send their children for their education.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state senator?
I am not a politician. I would rather consider myself a public servant. Faith, family and hard work are my core values. I was born and raised in the North Country. I understand what it means to struggle to make ends meet. My family were small business owners and my husband and I are as well. I understand the necessity of quality health care. I will advocate for the infirmed, the helpless, the elderly and those in the womb. I look forward to serving the incredible people in the North Country.
***********************************************************
Name: Edith Tucker
Party affiliation: Democrat
Town or city of residence: Randolph, N.H.
Office you seek: District 1 State Senate
Previous elected or volunteer service: 3 terms in the N.H. House of Representatives.
Education: B.A., Wellesley College.
Favorite book or movie: “One Writer’s Beginnings” by Eudora Welty.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing the municipalities of state Senate District 1?
The most important issue facing the municipalities of Senate District 1 is that they are not funded fairly to provide public schoolchildren the same learning opportunities, including reading, writing, math, sciences, languages, music, dance, arts, and practical arts, as all other N.H. schools.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The most important issue facing N.H. is climate change, including ocean rise, as well as greater swings in temperatures, winds, storms, drought, and downpours, as well as in land connectivity. We must seek to understand how and how quickly this will change our state.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state senator?
I anticipate being a very productive state senator because most days I’m able to focus on a series of topics. I use my time alone to good advantage, thinking over a landscape of ideas without being agitated. Exercise and enough sleep are important parts of my routine, and I travel through the most beautiful part of the state!
