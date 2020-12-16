CONCORD — The number of state prison inmates with active cases of COVID-19 remains high with 147, including 31 of those in the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin, according to the state Department of Corrections’ website. That number is down five from Monday, when it had skyrocketed from six cases over a three week period
The number of state prison staff on Tuesday with active COVID-19 was 24 with five positive staff at the Berlin facility.
There were one active COVID-19 case at the federal prison in Berlin Wednesday along with three staff members being positive.
The biggest increase for the state prison system was at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord that reported 113 active cases, 2 cases in the prison psychiatric units and one at transitional housing units in either Manchester or Concord.
There have been no active cases reported at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women in Concord. The Department of Corrections has a total resident population 2,149.
Last week the National Guard was called in to help as the COVID-19 outbreak continued at the state prison.
National Guard members began training for posts that do not provide direct supervision of residents, including control room and observation posts. Inmates are only tested when they present with symptoms outlined in the CDC guidelines or have been identified during contact-tracing to have had close, prolonged contact with an infected person, according to the website
