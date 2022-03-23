GORHAM — The state and town of Gorham are jointly asking Superior Court Justice Lawrence MacLeod to reconsider his decision that allowing OHRV use along the Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood constitutes an unconstitutional taking of abutters’ property. The defendants charge the court “overlooked or misapprehended points of law and fact” in ruling that the homeowners are entitled to just compensation.
But the plaintiffs have filed a counter motion, arguing the judge’s decision is correct and grounded on facts heard at the trial. They are urging the court to uphold its decision.
The N.H. Department of Transportation, the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the town of Gorham were sued in 2018 by 13 property owners in the Route 2/Lancaster Road neighborhood. The property owners said the excessive noise, dust, and fumes, mainly from ATVs, prevented them from enjoying their properties during the riding season.
A bench trial was held in October 2021 and last month MacLeod issued his ruling that the property owners were not adequately compensated for the loss of value of their property.
In asking MacLeod to set aside his decision, the defendants argue the court based its decision upon evidence and data that are not within the record. In a 17-page motion, they charge the court exceeded its role “as the neutral fact finder” by coming up with findings that are not supported by evidence or testimony from both the plaintiffs and experts.
The defense said the court’s taking decision was largely based on the impact of noise generated by the OHRVs on the plaintiffs’ properties. But the defendants said the court’s noise findings are flawed and result in a decision that is based on errors of fact and law.
The motion notes the court appears to have rejected or given little weight to the testimony of
N.H. DOT noise program manager Jonathan Evans that “OHRV use did not alter the overall environmental noise levels in Gorham.”
The defendants said the court’s decision “creates an absurd result that grants greater rights to property owners abutting a highway than what is contemplated under takings law.”
Finally, the town and state argue they are not responsible for the conduct of individuals on state-owned land. The defendants said the state invites the public on its highways, parks, beaches, government buildings, recreational trails, and forests.
But the plaintiffs counter that the court did not overlook or misapprehend any points of law or fact. Rather, they argue the judge made his decision after hearing from witnesses and experts and the compelling testimony of the plaintiffs themselves.
The plaintiffs also renewed their request that the town and state cover their $361,344 in legal expenses.
