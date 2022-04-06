GORHAM — The a local snowmobile and ATV rental business presented a preliminary site plan for its ATV rental lot on North Main Street, noting a successful rental season last summer at the site that was very busy but reduced traffic problems created by the explosion in interest in ATVing at another site the previous year.
The planning board went over with a fine-toothed comb at its March 31 meeting and set April 28 as the date to consider whether or not Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals site plan application for its seasonal “Summer Fun” ATV rental business on North Main Street (Route 16) above the black trestle is complete. If it is, the meeting will segue into a full site plan review, including a required public hearing.
A year ago, on April 15, 2021, business owner, Terry MacGillivray, presented the planning board with the “outside the box” idea of renting a maximum of 70 ATVs from an approximately 50,000-square-foot level commercial lot, then owned by Chip and Becky Bean of Errol.
Only a week later, the board approved his plan on a unanimous vote with one abstention.
Because this business would be operated at this site on a property with only a year-long lease, no site plan review was required.
Northeast’s owner did pledge to come back to the board for a site plan review if opening up this rental facility worked as well as he expected. MacGillivray believed that moving these Polaris motorized vehicles out of town would substantially reduce the heavy traffic that the previous summer — the first COVID-19 pandemic summer of 2020 — had exited the company’s facility at 177 Main St. to turn west onto Lancaster Road (Route 2).
Many Gorham residents remember that “Wild West” summer as being almost unbearable, with out-of-town “newbie” ATV riders noisily tying up traffic.
MacGillivray's business and marketing instincts were right on target, however, and he bought the four-parcel commercial location from the Errol couple.
By last summer, the state Bureau of Trails, working with Pike Industries, had opened up access to the OHRV trail system next to the black trestle, allowing ATV enthusiasts to access to the trail system without using the state-owned parking lot on Route 2.
In addition, the bureau developed a large parking area for pickup trucks and cars hauling vans loaded with ATVs on the lot’s north side. The N.H. Department of Transporation painted traffic lane configuration changes near the new OHRV trail access point.
Two year-round businesses are also in the immediate area of the ATV rental business: Eastern Depot restaurant at 443 Main St. that’s popular with visitors and locals; and P&L Fuels at 453 Main St., which has credit-card-activated 24-hour-a-day gas and diesel fuel pumps.
“Summer Fun” not only installed speed governor devices on its rental machines and but also requires first-time operators to take a lesson on how to drive safely.
At this latest meeting, planning board members questioned whether the “Notes” column on the upper right-hand corner of the plot plan should list an upper limit to the number of ATVs that could be on site as 200 or no more than 250.
Burke York of York Land Services, LLC of Berlin presented the preliminary plans in person at town hall but MacGillivray, thanks to Zoom, was also able to chime in.
Several factors have contributed to a changing ATV marketplace, he said. During the lockdown year of 2020, there were few options for vacationers and his ATV rental business boomed. He rented 11,500 ATVs in 2020 — on average, 60 per day. That number fell to 8,000 ATV rentals in 2021 — on average, 44 per day.
“The numbers are going south in this business,” he lamented. “This is probably the last summer where we will ever again have 200 machines.”
Polaris also requires that its machines be rotated to ensure that their odometers remain at similarly low numbers, MacGillivray explained.
He noted that he always has the option of storing some machines at his in-town locations at 325 and 177 Main streets.
He also pointed out that the state’s OHRV regulations have changed in the interest of safety, especially that of youth. Insurance issues have also come up.
”Our hands are tied, more and more,” MacGillivray said.
The upcoming season’s “Digest of Regulations” is now online at 22NHATV.pdf (eregulations.com), according to OHRV program assistant Marie Hixon of the Law Enforcement Division of the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Burke noted in his presentation that the applicant will seek a waiver from being required to draw up a landscape plan. His client readily agreed, however, to plant some vegetation around the machine wash area that’s regulated by NHDES.
A technical concern about a setback issue when crossing from one lot to another will be addressed by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
The applicant will seek to merge two of the four lots that, if approved, will result in three separate lots.
The April 28 will also include a minor site plan review for a couple who wishes to change the use of a second-floor room at 18 Exchange St. into both an online brokerage office and a by-appointment-only retail specialty jewelry outlet. They were unaware the town had a zoning ordinance but described their activities as requiring only a desk and four chairs. There are two exits from the second floor of what was once the Odd Fellows Building.
The brand-new Big Day Brewing at 20 Glen Road has been inspected and was issued a certificate of occupancy, reported Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza. He works closely with Fire Chief Phil Cloutier on these inspections and decisions.
Scarinza said he was ready to make a final walk-through of the new Marshall’s department store in the mall on Lancaster Road (Route 16). The required state plumbing and electrical inspections have already been made. Standardized fixtures will be now be brought in, to ready it for opening.
