BERLIN — Should the city make extending its ownership of Route 110 to the entrance of Jericho Mountain State Park a priority? The issue came up at Monday’s city council work session for the second time this summer.
Currently the city’s ownership ends at the White Mountain Distributors building on Jericho Road or Route 110. Some councilors and businesses would like the city to extend the urban compact west another 1.6 miles to include the entrance to Jericho Park.
The state allows ATV access on about half of the 1.6 mile road segment but prohibits the vehicles beyond the city-owned parking lot, where the speed limit increases to 50 mph. A trail right off the road takes ATVs into the park.
Councilor Mark Eastman said he understands there are businesses and lodging interests that want to develop along that section of Route 110 now closed to ATVs. He said the developers won’t go forward until the city has control of that section. Berlin allows ATVs on all city roads.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the state is willing to turn the road over to the city, which would then be responsible for plowing and maintaining it. But he said the city wants the state to rehabilitate the road first. City Manager James Wheeler said there is a bridge on the road that must be replaced and the road needs to be repaved.
Two years ago, the city submitted the project to North Country Council for the N.H. Department of Transportation’s Ten Year Plan along with upgrading Route 16 from the Gorham town line to Exchange Street.
The city estimated the two projects together would cost $8.4 million.
The DOT estimate for the Route 110 project was $12.4 million and $11.7 for the Route 16 project. North Country Council region, which includes all of Coos County and parts of Carroll and Grafton Counties, was given $6.1 million for new Ten Year Plan projects.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme Monday reported that it was again time to submit the city’s projects for the Ten Year Plan to North Country Council.
She noted that the Route 16 project had been the city’s priority and asked if the council wanted to resubmit it.
Discussing it with Wheeler, the pair recommend the council consider splitting the project into two phases since state funding is likely to be limited.
Grenier suggested the first phase should be from the Snell store to Exchange Street.
The council agreed with that approach.
Councilor Peter Higbee said he liked the focus on Glen Avenue because it is in the heart of the city.
Eastman said he thought the city should pursue the Route 110 project as well as extending water and sewer. He said there are investors waiting for the city to move forward. Grenier said no developer has come forward to the planning board with a proposal.
Wheeler said the city would be taking on a huge financial responsible. He said the city would have to be sure the development would generate sufficient tax revenues to offset the city’s investment.
Councilor Lucie Remillard said she believes the area around Jericho State Park is critical to the city’s future growth. She noted the state opened up a section of Route 16 in Gorham to ATVs and said the city should ask them to open up the entire 1.6 mile section of Route 110. Wheeler said the state rejected that request because it would have to lower the 50 mph speed limit.
Councilor Mike Rozek said he would like to put the Route 110 project on a future agenda and get someone from DOT to meet with council and discuss it. The mayor said he will try and set up a meeting with DOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.