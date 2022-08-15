Shaheen visits for snowmelt

 U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (center) tours downtown Berlin last Friday with city and Burgess BioPower officials to get a briefing on the city’s snowmelt project. Berlin has been awarded a $19.5 million grant to reconstruct the downtown and install a snowmelt system using waste heat from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant. With Shaheen (from left) are Sarah Boone, vice president of communications for Burgess BioPower, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, City Councilor Peter Morency; City Councilor  Peter Higbee; and  Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)                                                                                   

BERLIN — The $19.5 million federal snow melt grant will allow Berlin to improve the downtown and make it more enticing to visitors, Mayor Paul Grenier told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen during her visit to the city last Friday.

The federal Department of Transportation last week announced Berlin had been awarded one of the highly sought grants with its innovative proposal to use waste hot water from the Burgess BioPower biomass plant to heat downtown streets and sidewalks during winter months.

