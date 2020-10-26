Selectmen share concerns with state Senate candidate

By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — Rep. Erin Hennessey of Littleton, Republican candidate for the District 1 state Senate seat, visited the board of selectmen Monday evening, Oct. 19. Standing off-camera, she asked the board if they had any questions or concerns about the interaction between the town and the state Legislature.
The town has transitioned from being primarily fueled by mills to one dependent on travel and tourism, Chairman Mike Waddell told Hennessey, who defeated incumbent state Sen. David Starr of Franconia in the Sept. 8 state primary.
There have been some issues surrounding ATVs, especially in the state-owned parking lot on Route 16, Waddell said. The board believes that it’s well worth working out problems, since all three of them agree that ATVing and the outdoor recreational tourists it brings to the town are critical to the health of its Main Street, the chairman said. The nonmotorized hiking and mountain-biking community and the motorized OHRV community do not see often see eye-to-eye, but the board is working to help both thrive, he said.
During the last legislative session, the board was blindsided by proposed legislation that it believed would kill the local ATV economy, Waddell said. He credited Rep. Bill Hatch, a Democrat who represents Gorham and Shelburne, for pulling out all stops to defeat this bill that could have had serious local consequences.
Another important issue is how utility properties are valued, Waddell explained. The town’s total valuation is $272 million. Utilities make up roughly $60 million, including three hydro dams, separate underground oil and natural gas transmission lines, both 34.5-kv and 115-kv electric transmission lines, plus local distribution lines, and several telecommunication towers. Both the town and schools benefit from these combined utility revenues, and would not be able to provide the current level of services were they to drop, Waddell said.
Selectman Judy LeBlanc pointed out that serious attention needs to be paid to how the state handles education funding.
Hennessey pointed out that she has served on the House Finance Committee, working primarily on the Health and Human Services budget that makes up about half the state’s expenditures. She noted that she has worked with Rep. Hatch, a fellow Finance Committee member, and understands the importance of working across the aisle.
“I’m not a pushover in Concord and, if elected, will work to be the North Country’s voice,” she said. Sometimes what seems to be a small thing can make a big difference.
After learning about the issue at a local bike shop, Hennessey said she helped change the state’s definition of an electric bike, allowing retirees to enjoy bike trails that would otherwise be too strenuous for them. The previous definition had classified electric bikes as mopeds.
Town Manager Denis Vallee said that she has a problem with how little money comes back to municipalities from the 9 percent meals and rooms tax. She’d like to see the formula changed to produce more local revenues with less going to the state’s General Fund.
Waddell reported that the board was meeting in nonpublic sessions to gather information on six properties that could become town-owned and potentially sold to recover back taxes. The board plans to decide soon what action to take on each property, making its decisions in public session.
Fire Chief Philip Cloutier continues to work with the town of Jackson to try to get cell phone coverage in Pinkham Notch. Accident victims sometimes bleed out and die during the time it takes a passerby to drive into Gorham to report a crash, Waddell said.
The chief’s guidelines for a relatively safe Halloween trick-or-treating time is posted on both the town website and its Facebook page. Gorham’s hours will be from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Zoom celebration of the town of Gorham being officially proclaimed an Appalachian Trail Community on Oct. 15 has already had 4,000 views on the town’s Facebook page, Vallee said.
No date has yet been set for a public hearing to discuss how the Route 2 parking lot that has been used for ATV parking, including off-loading and on-loading. It appears that the affected neighborhood is leaning toward endorsing the idea of moving the ATV trail away from Moose Brook.
Clint Savage, district supervisor of the state Bureau of Trails, has installed new signs at both the Route 2 and the Route 16, encouraging ATV-ers to use the new parking lot and ATV trail entrance, both north of the black trestle. Waddell said he hoped that in the future at least 90 percent of the ATVs that are parked in Gorham would use the Route 16 lot.
In other action, the selectmen voted unanimously to sign the 2019 Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan Update. A grant will cover $7,500 of the cost, with the town chipping in $2,500. Forty town employee hours devoted to the update can be charged off the 25 percent local requirement, however, leaving a minimum of $1,000 as the town’s share.
