GORHAM — Gorham selectmen have asked Androscoggin Valley Hospital to make a payment to the town in lieu of taxes for their rehab facility at 176 Main St.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital Accounting Supervisor Lynn Moore attended the Gorham selectmen’s meeting in person on Monday, May 24, and explained that the greater hospital organization to which AVH belongs is a non-profit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization that’s not required to pay property taxes. Its official name is North Country Healthcare.
AVH Rehabilitation Services, located in the recently renovated facility at 176 Main St., does provide great service, chairman Mike Waddell said.
However, AVH replaced Genesis, which was a for-profit rehabilitation services company that rented a building outfitted with specialized space on Exchange Street until AVH put it out of business.
That distressed property owner has been forced to seek an abatement, he said.
After AVH turned the former Rite-Aid building into a not-for-profit rehab center (that includes four small apartments for visiting medical personnel), the property no longer generates nearly $16,000 a year in property taxes, the chairman pointed out.
Thus, he said, two harms were done, both adversely affecting the tax base that supports the school system, and municipal and county government.
It would be helpful if AVH were willing to make an annual payment in lieu of taxes, Waddell explained.
Moore agreed to bring the board’s concerns back to Androscoggin Valley Hospital president Michael Peterson.
"It would be good if we could all sit down together and try to work out some kind of voluntary payment arrangement," the chairman said.
Some members of the AVH rehab staff work both in Gorham and in Berlin at the main hospital building, Moore said. Nonetheless, she said she would try to come up with a reasonably accurate balance sheet just for the Gorham facility.
Before Moore left the meeting, she gave a check for $9,119.29 she believed would settle a misunderstanding that had arisen in 2019 between AVH and the town, apparently related a property tax shortfall at the time of the closing on the Main Street property.
In other action, Police Chief Adam Marsh was on hand to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding that was drafted between the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the town that would allow the Gorham Police Department to enforce the newly adopted OHRV restrictions on the state-owned parking lot on Route 2.
The board signed the memorandum of understanding that allows the town to keep the proceeds from any fines that are levied and collected, at least through this calendar year.
The town ordinances were updated “to specify the prohibition of loading and unloading of OHRV, UTV or ATV in the parking lot of the multi-modal trail on the north side of Route 2, also known as Lancaster Road.”
A fine of $100 can be charged for a first offence, $250 for a second offence, and vehicles can also be towed. Excessive noise is also defined and prohibited.
The board also signed a full statistical revaluation contract with KRT Appraisal of Haverhill, Mass., that includes a calendar of dates of completion.
Town manager Denise Vallee reminded the public — both residents and commercial businesses — of the town’s very specific Wild Animal Ordinance.
Bears are now out and about and very hungry this time of year. She said, “Don’t put your garbage out at the curbside until 5 a.m. on collection day.”
