Coos County Family Health Services plans booster clinic for Sunday
ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — A second COVID-19 booster shot is now available locally for all adults over the age of 50 and immunocompromised people over age 12.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week announced it had approved a second booster dose available to populations at a higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death.
The second booster shot is described as especially important for those 65 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk.
“Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns,” said the FDA in a release. “Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals.”
The second booster can be given at least four months after the first booster.
The FDA said it strongly urges people who have not had an initial booster dose to do so, noting that data shows it is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19.
Coos County Family Health Services reports it will be holding a special weekend booster clinic this Sunday, April 10, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at its Page Hill office at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. Appointments are also available throughout the week. People should call (603) 752-2900 to make an appointment.
Both Walgreens in Berlin and Walmart in Gorham are offering COVID booster shots, both initial and second booster shots.
For Walgreens, people 50 and older can schedule an appointment online at walgreens.com.
Immunocompromised patients ages 12-49 may receive the second booster by walk-in appointment only.
Walmart in Gorham is also scheduling boosters through its website, walmart.com.
