BERLIN — As the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in other parts of the country, school administrators in Coos County are looking to local health metrics to help determine what the start of the school year will look like for students.
Berlin Public Schools Superintendent Julie King said in an email to The Berlin Sun that she has been watching the COVID-19 metrics closely throughout the summer.
She said the district has submitted its reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year to the N.H. Department of Education but she believed the early submission deadline was not very practical given the rapid changes in guidance from experts regarding the virus.
Since filing the plan, King said the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics have released updated recommendations for schools.
In an interview Thursday, King said the most recent advice, from American Academy of Pediatrics, is that all children over the age of 2 should be wearing masks in schools.
In the email, King said the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services is updating its school tool kit, which contains recommendations for mitigation strategies. She said DHHS will be hosting a call with school administrators Wednesday to review these changes. Berlin school administrators plan to then meet Thursday to draft a recommended reentry plan for approval by the Berlin School Board on Aug. 19.
Current recommendations from the state are to set reopening protocols based on community spread and vaccination levels in individual communities.
“In general, the more people in the community that are vaccinated, the less community viral spread we will experience and the more ‘normal’ our school experience can be this year,” King wrote.
King said Thursday the district is keeping a close eye on the spread of the Delta variant. She said one good thing is that staff members now have access to vaccines and a significant number of people in Coos County have been vaccinated. She said she would like to see the vaccine numbers be higher than they currently are and to see the vaccine be approved for use in younger children.
Before the interview Thursday, King met with School Administrative Unit 20 Superintendent David Backler, whose district oversees schools in Gorham, Errol and Milan to discuss reopening strategies.
“Dave (Backler) and I are working on a tiered level again based upon community factors,” King said, adding that they will be relying on information from local medical practitioners about local vaccination levels and transmission levels, especially with respect to school-age children.
While the district faced several challenges in the 2020-21 school year, King said they learned how to operate with respect to the virus. She expects the district will again need to be able to adjust plans throughout the school year as the situation and metrics change.
King said she is more comfortable coming into the new school year but she is a little disappointed that the district will not be able to treat the 2021-2022 school year like a normal pre-pandemic school year.
SAU 20 working on plans
In an interview Friday, Backler said he, like King, has been closely watching the development of the Delta variant and the health metrics. Coos County has a very strong medical team, he said, including representatives from Androscoggin Valley Hospital and Coos County Family Health Services, that keep school officials apprised of the latest developments regarding community health metrics.
Backler noted that the district is in a better position this year to assess current risk levels to ensure students, teachers and staff are protected.
“We have a rough outline,” Backler said of his reentry plan. “The objective is we see how important it is to have kids in school. Our goal is to be as close to that as we can be.”
Backler said all of the data indicates children learn better in class than through distance-based learning methods. He said the goal of the district is to ensure that the school year is as close to normal as possible.
Like King, Backler said no final decision has been made on whether masks will be required, although he said it is a topic of discussion, adding that the current advice from health experts is to have masks in schools.
As a parent himself, Backler said the decisions the district makes also affect his own children.
He said his district’s plan can be modified quickly based upon what the metrics are at any given time. He touted the assistance of pediatrician Dr. Brian Beals, who he said has a wealth of knowledge regarding area children and COVID-19.
“If you have too rigid of a plan you are going to have to go back on it,” Backler said, adding the district’s plan is nuanced based upon a variety of factors.
“We learned last year that we can go remote in a drop of a hat if we need to,” he said. “But we understand we cannot make decisions on a whim, we also have to look at the impact it is going to have on our community, on our students.”
Both King and Backler said one of the challenges for the upcoming school year is overall fatigue, both in their respective districts and in the community at large in the face of COVID.
Backler also, like King, added that vaccinations are probably the most important factor in ensuring that his district can return to as close to normal as possible. He said if the county could achieve over 70 percent vaccinations, he would be more confident that the district could stay open all year, but if numbers remain around 50 percent there is the risk that the virus could spread, resulting in the district having to go to remote learning.
According to the New Hampshire COVID-19 Response website, currently, 14,726 individuals in Coos County are fully vaccinated out of a population of 31,563 or 46.7 percent.
Both the Berlin Public School district and SAU 20 are scheduled to begin classes on Sept. 7.
