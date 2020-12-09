Rumble Strips coming to Route 2

RANDOLPH — Officials from the N.H. Department of Transportation last week listened to about 90 minutes of questions and comments about its plan to install rumble safety strips on all but about 6 miles of Route 2 in the state.
DOT Project Engineer Mike Dugus said that the rumble strips are a low-cost safety measure that notify drivers when they cross the center lane line or when they start to drive off the road. As the name indicates, the strips are grooves in the pavement that produce an audible “rumble” as well as a vibration when driven over.
The department is also using a quieter strip, known as a mumble strip, which causes less noise and vibration but is more expensive.
The virtual informational meeting started with a brief overview of the proposal by Dugas.
The strips are designed to alert inattentive or fatigued drivers in time to avoid an accident.
National statistics show the use of such strips reduce center line accidents by 45 percent and run-off-the-road accidents by 36 percent.
Dugus said the state is installing rumble strips throughout the state highway state and said there are 949 miles of state road eligible for the strips. Eligible roads are prioritized by risk factors, speed, traffic volumes and recent crash history.
Route 2 is a major east-west corridor running from Maine to New York. About 35 miles of the road is within New Hampshire, running from Shelburne through Randolph and Jefferson to Lancaster. A 2019 crash on Route 2 in Randolph claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists in a head-on collision with a pick-up truck hauling a flatbed trailer.
Dugus said the criteria allow center strips on undivided highways with a minimum width of 28 feet and a minimum speed limit of 40 mph.
The DOT will use centerline mumble strips on sections with shoulders that are less than 10 feet wide and in all passing lanes. The standard rumble strips will be used for center strips on roads with shoulders over 10 ten feet wide. Side rumble strips will be used on sections with at least 6-foot wide shoulders.
Two main concerns emerged. Some residents along the road were concerned about adding to the noise level and cyclists expressed fear that the side strips will reduce shoulder space for bikers.
Several bikers noted Route 2 is popular with bikers and questioned whether the strips will increase the danger by reducing shoulders. Dugus said the guidelines require at least 4 feet of space outside the strip to protect bikers.
One caller suggested the department not put shoulder strips on the section around the Appalachia parking lot. The caller noted that at times the parking lot fills up and hikers have to park along Route 2, forcing bikers further out into the road. Dugus said the department is working with the cycling community and will take the suggestion into account.
Several participants asked how loud the strips are when driven over. Dugas said the regular strips are about 9 decibels. David Tomlinson said Randolph residents are already subjected to the noise from Route 2, including truck jake brakes. He asked DOT to look at ways to muffle noise.
“It’s a really bad situation for the people who live in Randolph and even up the (Gorham) hill,” Tomlinson said.
One participant observed that enforcement of unregulated mufflers on trucks and motorcycles would go a long way towards reducing noise from Route 2.
But others said the strips will make the road safer for motorists.
DOT Assistant Commissioner William Cass noted that the strips protect innocent drivers and Randolph Selectwoman Lauren Bradley said the strips will only make noise when a vehicle hits them.
Alan Balog recalled a fatal accident that occurred near his house on Route 2 in Jefferson and said he believes saving lives more than outweighs the intermittent noise. Long-time Randolph first responder Bill Arnold there have been nine fatal accidents on the road in two years.
“The price we pay for the noise is quite worth it,” he said.
State Rep. Charles St. Clair of Laconia said the state is behind the eight ball in installing rumble strips and said when the public hears the “rumble” that means the strips are doing their job and alerting drivers.
“Rumble strips are a wonderful feature,” he said.
The DOT officials said they will take the comments into account as they do the final design. Dugas said the strips will be installed over the next few years as it does routine resurfacing and a planned reconstruction of Route 2 east of Route 115 takes place. The total cost of installing the strips is approximately $150,000 and is covered by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.
All those wishing to provide comment may do so at the meeting, via email at Michael.Dugas@dot.nh.gov, or letter to: Michael Dugas, NH Department of Transportation, 7 Hazen Drive, Concord,03301. Comments are due by Friday, Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.