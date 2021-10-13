ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — There is nothing like the beauty of fall foliage to inspire a road trip to soak in the gorgeous colors and warm temperatures before the long cold winter.
With foliage reaching its peak last week, I headed out, picking a tour out of the 1938 New Hampshire Guidebook.
The Roosevelt administration created the Federal Writers Project, hiring over 6,000 unemployed writers to put together local and state guides. The New Hampshire guide, totaling over 540 pages, includes descriptions of every town as well as a brief history of the state and its culture. The introduction titled “on use of the book” states it “is not only a practical travel book; it will also serve as a valuable reference work.”
I selected Tour 7, which is the entire length of Route 2 in New Hampshire — from the Maine state line in Shelburne to the Vermont state line in Lancaster. The guide book lists the length of the tour at 36.9 miles but that may be slightly off as the road alignment has changed over the years.
Route 2 is the only east-west highway through northern New England, running between the Canadian border in Maine and New York. Crossing into New Hampshire, into Shelburne, the guide book notes the highway follows the Androscoggin River “with several glimpses of the distant mountain ranges and winds through groves of white birches of slender grace and beauty. The lovely intervale with the river in its center is a continuous series of charming scenes, with changes at each turn of the road.”
The book lists Shelburne’s population at 196, the 2020 U.S. Census has the current population at 353.
In the village across from town hall, is Granny Stalbird’s Seat. The marker is dedicated to Deborah Vickers, an early settler of Jefferson who learned how to make medicinal concoctions from the Native Americans and became a “noted doctress.” The story is that Granny was traveling to Shelburne when she was caught in a ferocious storm. She took refuge under a granite ledge and waited out the storm. The rock was broken up when the railroad was being built but a piece was saved and made into the bench.
While the sign on the seat lists her last name as Starbird, the guide book and other historical accounts put her last name as Stalbird.
A short distance later just off Route 2 is the Stone Fish. As I stopped to view the fish, David Hamel came out of his house across the street and told me the fish is one of three animals created in the early 1900s by George Emery, a stone mason hired by wealthy businessman F.W. Aston to do work on his estate. Emery built other animals, including a turtle and an alligator, but the rocks were used as levees during the great flood of 1935. Hamel said only the fish remains and it was set back 50 feet when the road was widened in 1972.
There is a natural spring at the site and Hamel said it was a watering stop for horses back in the carriage days. He said a second spring along Route 2 in Randolph was another watering stop and noted there is a pull-off there for public use. The stone fish is now on land owned by the White Mountain National Forest but Hamel said he has an easement and still gets his water from the spring.
I made one last stop in Shelburne. The guidebook mentions the view from Lead Mine Bridge, describing it as “a scenic viewpoint that has few superior in the White Mountain region.” Taking a short detour off Route 2 onto North Road, the book makes no note of the hydro-electric dam that the sign at the site reports was built in 1917. The descriptions mention the 1859 book, “White Hills: Their Legends, Landscapes, and Poetry” by Thomas Starr King. While the hydroelectric plant and dam may have changed the pastoral look of the river, the view of the Presidentials remains.
Traveling into Gorham, my first stop is a picture of the town common with the town hall in the background — just a quintessential New England autumn scene. The guidebook states Gorham’s “natural surroundings of towering summits make it a notable tourist center for all the northern mountains in the Presidential range.” In 1938, the book lists Gorham’s population at 2,763, close to the 2020 Census figure of 2,698.
Climbing Gorham hill, the book notes the road first shows views of Carter Range and then Mount Madison and Mount Adams dominate the scene.
Taking a right onto Mt. Crescent Road in Randolph, the guide book states “the Presidentials are more imposing than from the valley,” an opinion not universally shared among today’s Randolph residents. In the valley is Durand Road, which at the time of the guide book was Route 2, but was re-routed some decades later.
The guide book describes Randolph as a “little hamlet buried in a mountainous region of deep ravines, narrow valleys, waterfalls, and cascades.” Its population in 1938 is listed as 82 and accommodations are listed as limited in winter. But year-around residents have greatly increased with the 2020 census putting the current population at 328.
One stop is at the historic marker for the former Ravine House. Built in 1876 and facing King Ravine on Mount Adams, the marker states the Ravine House became a key institution in opening up the northern Presidential Range to trail builders and hikers. At its peak, it could accommodate 100 guests and had tennis courts, a bowling alley and swimming pool. It closed in 1960 and razed three years later.
Continuing on Route 2, the views of the King Ravine and Mount Jefferson are stunning as the road continues into Jefferson.
I pass the site of the former Waumbek Hotel — another of the grand hotels that did not survive. In its heyday, the Waumbek had a 300-guest capacity. Many local people remember the White Mountains Festival of the Arts which brought top performers there in the late 1970s. Six cottages connected to the old hotel remain and are on the National Register of Historic Places. The golf course also remains in use and offers views as far as Franconia Notch.
Just a short distance west of the village, is Santa’s Village amusement park. Opened in 1953, the park features 20 rides, live shows, three theaters, a water park, and Santa. It is considered one of the top amusement parks in the country.
The last stop on the tour is Lancaster, the Coos County seat, which the book describes as a “fine intervale at the confluence of Connecticut and Israel Rivers.” The wide main street that impressed the guide book author remains as do the views of the Pilot Range. Driving by Centennial Park. I note the bronze fox on a boulder set there in 1914 on the 150th anniversary of the town to commemorate the men and women “who redeemed Lancaster from the wilderness.”
