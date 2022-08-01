BERLIN — Republican U.S. Senate hopeful retired Gen. Don Bolduc brought his American Strength campaign to Berlin on Friday, drawing a small but enthusiastic crowd.
Bolduc grew up on the family farm in Laconia and told the gathering he learned four things that he has taken with him throughout his life.
“God, family, communities, country, those are the four most important things in my mind,” he said
When he started his campaign, Bolduc said he was told by establishment Republicans not to talk about God. He said he thought it was the worst advice he had ever received. Over the past 50 years, he said God has been removed from the public square to the detriment of the country.
“God is important to this country, it's important to this world, it's important to our mere existence,” he said
The Decoration of Independence, he said, protects our God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But after World War II, he said, gradually and silently those rights have been restricted by all levels of government — federal, state and local.
Bolduc said those on the left also went after families and continue to support programs that rip families apart instead of bringing them together. Rather than a hand out, he said the country has to offer a hand up to those who need help.
“Concord is just as much a cesspool as Washington, D.C.,” he said, describing how he put together a group in his community to fight for students to be allowed to attend school without having to wear a mask. Bolduc said his group got the superintendent of schools bounced and turned over five of the 14 school board seats. But then he said the state Legislature defeated a bill that would prohibit mask mandates in schools.
“So now our children are going to be forced to wear masks, if some school district says they have to wear, not parents but school district,” he said.
Bolduc was critical of the decision, under President Jimmy Carter, to form a federal Department of Education.
“And now you can watch systematically, our education system, public education system for our children, has gone down to the point now where they're not even focused on education. They're focused on ideology and undermining our children to hate our country,” he said.
Bolduc said everyone in the state complains about high property taxes and said the real reason property taxes are high is because of high education costs. He estimated that 85 cents of every every dollar in property taxes goes to education costs.
He said his grandchildren lived with him during COVID-19 because his sons lost their company during the pandemic because of mandates. He said mandates are unnecessary for what we are dealing with now and are still ruining businesses.
“Our political system is broken, it’s not serving you. They have undermined our rights,” he said.
“We are weak overseas, we're weaker and our borders are weak, our immigration is weak. Our energy dependence, our freedoms are less. They're in your business every single day,” Bolduc continued.
He said he went to a rally last October in Concord to persuade the Executive Council not to accept $24 million in federal COVID-19 money and police arrested nine of the protesters. The commission rejected the bill.
Bolduc said the United States is militarily weak.
“We don't have a strategic Navy, Air Force, nuclear force, missile force, air defense force that is capable of doing its job and winning our nation's wars,” he said.
Bolduc said the military processed out soldiers who won’t get the COVID-19 shot including his two sons. He said one son finished six years in the New Hampshire National Guard and was told there was no option for him to stay in the National Guard. Another son went to Purdue University on a four-year ROTC scholarship and was told he couldn’t get commissioned and would have to repay the scholarship. Bolduc said his family has a legacy of service and the vaccine mandate violates their rights.
Under President Biden, Bolduc said the country has a spending problem and has to get it under control. He said the military industrial complex is making lots of money and putting money in the pockets of members of Congress and other politicians to allow them to create all kinds of technology with federal funding.
When he retired from the military, Bolduc said he was offered a $250,000 a year job but rejected it to return to New Hampshire and help veterans.
If elected to Washington, Bolduc said he will represent the people of New Hampshire. The current situation where the three branches of government are working on their own and, in the case of Congress, fighting against itself, is going to break the country. He said it is time for the people to take back their government.
He spoke about the need for election integrity and said a Heritage Foundation study rated New Hampshire 17th out of 50 states. He said if you show up to vote and don’t have an ID card, you should be required to go home and get it. He said he opposes allowing voters in that situation to fill out a waiver.
Bolduc started his career in public service as a police officer at age 18 in his hometown. He then enlisted in the Army. After achieving the rank of sergeant, he attended Salem State University and joined the ROTC program. He graduated as distinguished military graduate and received a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army. In a 33-year career, Bolduc rose to the rank of brigadier general, served 10 tours in Afghanistan and was commander of the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force and then the Combined Joint Special Operations Component.
In 2016, The New York Times did a profile on Bolduc, praising him for using his own experience with post-traumatic stress disorder to encouraging soldiers to seek help for mental health problems and brain injuries. Traveling with him is Victor, his specially trained medical service dog who helps him manage his PTSD.
Bolduc retired in 2017 with five Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, and two awards for valor.
Returning to the Granite State, Bolduc ran for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2020 for the seat held by Jeanne Shaheen. He was unsuccessful, losing the nomination to Corky Messner. Shaheen won re-election.
Bolduc announced last year that he would run again for the U.S. Senate, this time seeking the Republican nomination for the seat held by Democrat Maggie Hassan. He faces a crowded field for the nomination with 11 other candidates who have filed including N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse, global businessman Vikram Mansharaman, and Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith.
The primary is Sept. 12.
