Rail Trail’s Israel River Bridge gets repairs

RANDOLPH — The westernmost steel railroad bridge in this small town on the Presidential Rail Trail was lifted and swung off its abutments by a large crane and placed on wood cribs on Thursday, Nov. 12. A small plaque on the side of the bridge identifies it as coming from The Boston Bridge Works, 1917, the year the U.S. entered World War I.
Dennis Thompson and his documentarian wife Laura, both of Northern New England Field Services, LLC, of Stewartstown, plus employee Brian Downing of Colebrook, were on hand, watching the work being done by the crew from CCS Constructors LLC of Morrisville, Vt.
The rails and ties on this stretch of what for many years was part of the Boston & Maine Railroad system were removed in 1997. The state of New Hampshire purchased the rail bed and all existing improvements, using only state funds.
“Nothing holds that 65,000-pound bridge in place; no bolts or fasteners of any kind,” Dennis told to Marianne Borowski of Glen, creator of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, who arrived shortly after the four-minute lift was completed. “The bridge floats freely on four small trapezoidal-shaped iron supports on each abutment.”
When heavy locomotives pulled heavily loaded freight-cars over the bridge, the bridge would move forward with the train, sliding an inch-and-a-half on these supports, he marveled. When the train returned, the bridge would slide the other way. This feature likely caused less stress and torque on the bridge structure.
Over the next two weeks, repairs and mortaring will be done to the three courses of existing granite. All the crumbling and deteriorating concrete above the granite will be removed, rebar laid, and new concrete poured. The base plates will also be repaired and reinserted.
Once the abutments are fully repaired, the bridge will be lifted and swung back into place, ready for use this snowmobile season.
The nearly 20-mile Presidential Rail Trail runs from Gorham to the Airport-Hazen Road near the Whitefield Airport. It is now used by motorized off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRVs), cross-country skiers and snowshoers from Dec. 15 through the winter; and by strollers, hikers and bicyclists the rest of the year.
The bridge whose abutments are being repaired is the second railroad bridge to be built at this location.
Earlier, a charter was granted in July 1887 to extend the railroad that began in Whitefield, from Jefferson Highlands through Randolph to Berlin.
“A crew of 75 Italians arrived in June, 1891, to work on the Randolph division of the new road,“
According “The Mountaineer” newspaper, published in Gorham, this likely means that the first Israel River railroad bridge, almost certainly made of wood, was built in 1890 or 1891, and stayed in place for some 26 or 27 years.
District I Supervisor of the N.H. Bureau of Trails and now interim Bureau Chief Clint Savage said the bureau is working on this project with the Waumbek Snowmobile Club of Jefferson.
“The total cost is approximately $84,400,” he said. “The bulk of it — $67,000 — is from a Recreational Trails Program grant and $17,000 from a Moose Plate grant.” Both are highly competitive programs.
This is the second bridge project that Dennis Thompson has led on the Presidential Rail Trail in Randolph.
The 1918 Snyder Brook pony truss railroad bridge east of the Appalachia trailhead — a now-rare form of covered bridge — was lifted by a crane onto rebuilt abutments on Dec. 14, 2015. The previous year on Dec. 5, 2014, the wood and metal bridge had been lifted off its abutments for very extensive and historically accurate repairs.
Thompson has just acquired another hat. He won election on Nov. 3 to the N.H. House of Representatives, one of two Republicans to represent Coos District 1. He will be sworn in on Dec. 2.
