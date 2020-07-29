BERLIN — The push is on to get people to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census. This weekend, Census representatives will be at the Berlin Marketplace at 19 Pleasant St., with iPads to help people complete the form that seeks to provide an accurate count of the country’s population.
The importance of the count is hard to overestimate — it determines Congressional representation and distribution of federal funds.
Believing the city, especially the East Side, was undercounted ten years ago, Berlin officials have worked to encourage residents to fill out the short Census form.
“We want to be as accurate as possible to help us understand the true population of the community, access grant funding for the community, for health-care organizations as well as get federal dollars for school funding and as we all too well know, every dollar is important for our schools,” said Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme.
The Tillotson Fund provided a $6,000 grant to help local officials encourage participation in the Census in a number of towns throughout Coos County.
Currently the response rate for Berlin is 59.3 percent, slightly lower than the New Hampshire rate of 62.4 percent. Other Androscoggin Valley communities have mixed rates; Gorhan is at 64 percent, Dummer 37.6, Milan 59.6, Randolph 41.1, and 66 percent for Shelburne.
Coos County overall has a response rate of 48 percent. In New Hampshire, only Carroll County is lower with a rate of 35.4 percent. In contrast, the larger, wealthier counties of Hillsborough and Rockingham are at 70.5 percent and 69.4 percent respectively.
Laflamme said the local effort started out strong this spring but then plateaued as it did nationally with the COVID-19 grabbing the country’s attention.
“Now is the time for folks to get their responses in before the door-to-door Census staff start their work,” said Laflamme. “If we don’t get an accurate count of our student population in 2020, that funding number is off for 10 years until the next census in 2030,” she added.
Next week, Census employees will begin knocking on doors of houses that have not filled out the form yet. The deadline for people to respond is Oct. 31.
Responding is easy and the form takes about 10 minutes to fill out. People can respond online, by phone or by mail. For info go to my2020census.gov.
Or stop by the Berlin Marketplace Friday from 1-6 p.m. or Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon and where a U.S. Census representative can answer questions and assist you.
