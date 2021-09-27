BERLIN — The public will have an opportunity Wednesday, to provide input on whether the city should extend its ownership of Route 110 an additional two miles. Under the proposal, the city would own and control the road all the way to the entrance to Jericho Mountain State Park. The hearing on the proposal is being held at the city hall auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
The urban compact line currently ends at the location of White Mountain Distributors building and the proposal would extend the compact line west to Jericho Mountain State Park. Businesses owners on that section of Route 110 said local ownership would allow the city more flexibility in promoting ATV-based development in that area. Berlin would be able to make changes to the speed limit and control access/driveway permitting, as it does throughout the city.
Currently, ATVs are not allowed on the section between Dalton Mountain Motor Sports and the Jericho park because the speed limit exceeds 40 mph. DOT has rejected a city and Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce request to lower the speed limit there from 50 to 40 mph.
The city has a draft agreement with the state Department of Transportation that would allow the city to take ownership of the additional two miles now. DOT would agree to maintain the section for five years during which it would upgrade existing drainage piping and do regular programmed maintenance such as shim paving. At the end of five years, maintenance would become the city’s responsibility. The city would seek to put the section on the state’s 10-year transportation plan for a complete upgrade.
The city is exploring creating a Tax Increment Financing district on the two mile section as a way to finance future costs. Under a TIF, new property tax revenue generated by business expansion, renovation, or new construction within the district would be used to cover the cost of upgrading the road and providing water and sewer.
The city council had promised to hold a public hearing before deciding on extending the urban compact to allow the public to weigh in on the proposal.
(0) comments
