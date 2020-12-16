Editor’s note: The Sun is doing a series of stories on some of the key players and issues concerning the Conway bypass, which the state recently announced is no longer viable.
CONWAY — Among those involved in the decade-long design and planning of the now-defunct Route 16 Conway Bypass, a longstanding joke is that they knew project design manager Don Lyford when he had black hair.
The quiet-spoken, bearded Lyford, 66, took over as project engineer in 1993 from Rod Cyr. The bypass received its permit from the Army Corps of Engineers in 1995, with the Environmental Protection Agency holding veto power over the project and making an incremental approach mandatory.
Included in that approach was improving local roads and intersections, including building the North-South Road in 2002. The bypass was to veer north, bisecting town-owned Whitaker Woods and ending just north of Memorial Hospital.
Now, 27 years later, the project is as dead as a doornail. In a Sept. 4 letter read aloud by Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes to selectmen at selectmen’s Sept. 22 board meeting, DOT Commissioner Victoria F. Sheehan noted that the bypass project has been removed from the Ten Year Plan. “Accordingly, the Department will advance a request to the Governor and Executive Council to formally dissolve the project layout,” Sheehan wrote. Lack of funding and changes in traffic expectations played a role in the decision, Sheehan wrote.
Asked recently by a reporter who spent years covering the project whether he was chagrined to work for nearly three decades on something that will never come to fruition, Lyford said no, and that traffic patterns have changed.
In a phone interview from Concord on Monday, Lyford said: “It’s not like this happened overnight. ... It has not had the funds for awhile. People kept it in the Ten Year Plan, so it kept limping along.”
“Traffic volumes have changed,” said Lyford. “They didn’t grow at, I think, the 2 percent I think the EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) projected. Some years it did not grow at all and other years only 1 percent.”
He added: “The North-South Road takes more traffic than anyone expected, and that obviously made Route 16 work better. The upgrade to Route 16 (along the strip) helped also with the traffic movement, and it now moves better and is safer.
“On Route 302,” he continued, “there were (traffic signalization) improvements at the entrance to the North-South Road, and adding lanes to 302 improved that flow. “
Back in the day, Berlin and Gorham had championed the bypass because they needed better flow of truck traffic around the Conways.
But that changed with the change in their economy, too, Lyford pointed out.
“They have less trucking needs now than they did before — their economy has changed,” he said.
Told that he became part of the valley family through years of meeting with local officials on the Citizens Design Review Committee, Lyford laughed.
“I did enjoy meeting with all the people, people like Ralph Wiggin, selectmen ... I did like coming up,” he said.
Now, as the department prepares to bring it to the governor and executive councilor to formally dissolve the corridor, potential major changes loom ahead on the local landscape as property owners attempt to get land back or acquire newly freed holdings from the corridor.
NOTE: Upcoming interviewees include Bill Cass, assistant DOT commissioner and chief enginee; local Kennett Co. and Kennett Corp. president and Realtor Bayard Kennett, who owns much of the impacted land; Jac Cuddy, former chair of the Citizens Design Review Committee and a former selectman who was among those who fought the bypass.
