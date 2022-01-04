GORHAM — The lawsuit filed by residents against the state and town over OHRV access in the Lancaster Road/Crestwood Drive neighborhood is now awaiting a decision by the court as both sides have filed post-trial documents.
A three-day bench trial was held last October in Grafton Superior Court before Judge Lawrence McLeod in a case that dates back to March 2018. The parties had until Dec. 3 to submit post-trial findings but the defense requested an extension to Dec. 17.
A group of Gorham property owners sued the N.H. Department of Transportation, the N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and the town of Gorham, arguing that the impact of OHRV traffic in the neighborhood constitutes an unconstitutional taking of their rights as property owners.
In the plaintiffs’ proposed findings of fact and conclusion of law, their attorney, Arthur Cunningham, alleges that then N.H. Bureau Of Trails Executive Director Chris Gamache did not talk to abutters and residents of the neighborhood before authorizing the use of the trail and parking lot in their neighborhood. Cunningham argues the noise, dust and bad behavior from OHRV use have ruined his clients’ quiet enjoyment of their homes.
One homeowner testified that when she confronted an OHRV rider urinating on her front lawn, she was told she “should move elsewhere.” The plaintiffs provided videos and documented calls to local law enforcement about speeding, noise and obnoxious conduct.
Cunningham pointed to testimony by then-Gorham Police Chief P.J. Cyr that OHRV enforcement was inadequate even though it was a team effort between Gorham Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Department and N.H Fish and Game.
Cyr testified he also raised safety concerns including 12-year-old children operating OHRVs on Route 2 and 16.
Furthermore, Cunningham alleged the state and town did not act in good faith in their handling of the lawsuit. He charged the defendants “unleashed a torrent of procedural filings calculated to wear the plaintiffs down financially and emotionally.”
Summing up the plaintiffs’ case, Cunningham said the presence of the trailhead and trail “will continue to ruin plaintiffs’ right to the quiet enjoyment of their homes each OHRV season hereafter and will constitute a compensable taking each successive year until the OHRV trailhead and trails are removed from the plaintiffs’ neighborhood.
In its response, the defense said it has tried to reduce some of the issues raised by the plaintiffs but said it is clear the plaintiffs want the total elimination of OHRV traffic in their neighborhood.
In its post-trial memo, the defendants said the Presidential Rail Trail was opened as a recreational trail for pedestrian, bicycling and snowmobile uses in the 1990s.
In 2011, with the town’s permission, the state opened a portion of the trail and an adjacent parking lot to OHRVs. Later, the state authorized OHRV use of a section of Lancaster Road (Route 2) and by then Smitty’s Trail on private property had been authorized, allowing access to the 1,000-mile Ride the Wilds trail network.
The defense disputed that state and local officials have not acted in good faith, noting a section of the rail trail was paved to reduce dust. Within the past year, state has closed the Route 2 parking lot to OHRV trailering, opened a new parking lot and access point on Route 16, and created a trail connector on private property connecting Route 16 to the rail trail.
Representing the defense, Assistant N.H. Attorney General John Formella and Gorham Town Attorney Christine Wilson said it is undisputed that Route 2 is a main east-west corridor and testimony at the trial showed an average of 6,000 vehicles a day pass by the properties in question. There is heavy truck traffic on that section and the loud compression brakes or jake brakes resulted in the town adopting a noise ordinance well before 2011.
The defense argued the noise generated by the OHRVs is not any louder than the noise generated by non-OHRV traffic operating on Route 2. Furthermore, the defense pointed out OHRV traffic is seasonal, from May through October.
While the general complaints from the plaintiffs are about OHRV dust, noise, and rude behavior, the defense said it is clear the plaintiffs’ real objective is to eliminate OHRVs entirely from their neighborhood.
“In simpler terms, the plaintiffs have made it clear they expect there is to be absolutely no OHRV use on Route 2 or the PRT (Presidential Rail Trail), and they consider anything short of that to be a substantial interference with their use and enjoyment of their properties. The plaintiffs’ position is inconsistent with the law,” the memorandum concludes.
The plaintiffs are Lois Stearns, Nancy and Bruce Neil, Mark and Heather Malia, Audrey and Rene Albert, Priscilla and Albert Bergeron, Sandra Lemire, Diane Holmes and Michael Pelchat.
