CONCORD — There’s a solid base of snow in parts of the Granite State, which means it’s time for snowmobile enthusiasts nationwide to start planning for New Hampshire’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend. Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6. Riders from throughout New England, as well as those from all around the U.S. and Canada, will have the opportunity to explore the over 7,000 miles of picturesque trails New Hampshire has to offer snowmobilers.
During the three-day Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, sleds legally registered in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails. All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced including speed limits, illegal off-trail riding, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels and youth operation standards.
“This weekend is one of the highlights of the winter for many resident and non-resident riders,” said Captain Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration, and safety education for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division. “With great snow coverage across New Hampshire, it’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state that can be most easily accessed by snowmobile in the winter.”
Open Snowmobile Registration weekend happens each March.
To operate a snowmobile or OHRV in New Hampshire unaccompanied, any person age 14 or older must have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education Class. With recent changes to the state laws, all online classes will cover a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to all trail riders. Additionally, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 when operating a snowmobile or OHRV on public or private property.
For information on snowmobiling, including rules and regulations in New Hampshire, visit ride.nh.gov. Learn more about New Hampshire’s extensive trail system at nhtrails.org. Become familiar with local snowmobile clubs and services at nhsa.com.
