By Barbara Tetreault

COOS COUNTY — The filing period for the Sept. 8 primary has closed and there are only two contested local races and both are on the Republican ballot.

Former Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney of Wakefield would like his seat back and hopes to challenge the incumbent Michael Cryans in September. But before Kenney can challenge Cryans, he faces Kim Strathdee of Lincoln in the primary.

State Sen. David Starr of Franconia faces a challenge from Rep. Erin Hennessey of Franconia for the Republican nomination. The winner of the primary will face Rep. Susan Ford of Eaton who is running unopposed for Democratic nomination.

If there are few contested local races, that is not true of the top of the ticket.

Seeking a third term, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has two primary challengers in Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene. Four Republicans, Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Andy Martin of Manchester, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Corky Messner of Wolfeboro, are competing for their party’s nomination for the Senate seat.

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster faces a primary challenge from Joseph Mirzoeff of Keene on the Democrat side while Matthew D. Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankbenbeker of Concord, Eli D. Clemmer of Berlin and Steve Negron of Nashua all want the Republican nod for the second district seat.

Gov. Chris Sununu faces a challenge for the Republican nomination from Karen Testerman of Franklin as well as someone from Keene who filed as “nobody.” Andru Volinsky and Dan Felts are both vying for the Democratic nomination for governor.

While there are no contested races in the primary for state representative seats in Coos County, some long-time incumbents decided to step down, resulting in some new faces on the scene.

In District 1, incumbents John Fothergill and Michael Furbush (both of Colebrook) did not run for re-election. Running in District 1 on the Republican side are Dennis Thompson of Stewartstown and Dennis Dostie of Columbia, while Bob Baker of Columbia is running on the Democratic ballot.

In District 2, Coos delegation Chairman Wayne Moynihan decided to retire. Running for the seat are Democrat Christopher Roberge of Groveton and Republican Arnold Davis of Milan.

In District 3, for the first time in years Yvonne Thomas will not be on the ballot. The long-time Democratic state representative is stepping down and will not be joining incumbents Larry Laflamme and Henry Noel.

Instead, Eamon Kelley will be running for one of the three Berlin seats on the Democratic ballot. Running on the Republican ticket are Mark Evans, Stuart Light, and Robert Theberge.

In District 4, incumbent Kevin Craig of Lancaster is running again on the Republican ballot while Evalyn Merrick of Lancaster is running on the Democrat ballot.

In District 5, incumbent Edith Tucker of Randolph is seeking re-election on the Democratic ballot while Republican John Geer of Carroll is running unopposed for his party’s nomination.

In District 6, incumbent William Hatch of Gorham faces no opposition on the Democratic ballot and no one has filed for the position on the Republican side.

In District 7, incumbent Troy Merner of Lancaster is running again on the Republican ticket while Gregor Sticks of Jefferson is filed on the Democratic ticket.

There are no primary races for sheriff, county attorney, register of deeds, register of probate, county treasurer and the two county commissioner seats up for re-election.

Democratic

Governor

Dan Feltes — Concord

Andru Volinsky — Concord

U.S. Senator

Tom Alciere — Hudson

Paul J. Krautmann — Keene

Jeanne Shaheen — Madbury

U.S. Representative — District 2

Joseph Mirzoeff — Keene-

Ann McLane Kuster — Hopkinton

Executive Council — District 1

Michael Cryans — Hanover

State Senate — District 1

Susan Ford — Easton

State Representative

District 1 (2 seats) — Bob Baker of 481 Meridan Hill Road, Columbia

District 2 — Christopher Allen Roberge of 3 Cottage St., Northumberland

District 3 ( 3 seats) — Larry Laflamme of 474 Second Ave, Eamon Kelley of 30 E. Milan Rd, and Henry Noel of 7 Bisson Rd., all of Berlin

District 4 — Evalyn Merrick of 13 Grandview Drive, Lancaster

District 5 — Edith Tucker of 13 Cold Brook Road, Randolph

District 6 — William A. Hatch of 79 Promenade St., Gorham

District 7 — Gregor Sticks of 55 Panorama Drive, Jefferson

Coos County Attorney — John McCormick of 49 Middle St., Lancaster.

Register of Deeds— Kathleen Kelley of 98 Randolph Hill, Randolph.

County Commissioner ( District 1 ) — Paul Grenier of 492 Champlain St., Berlin.

Coos Republican

Governor

Nobody — Keene

Chris Sununu — Newfields

Karen Testerman — Franklin

U.S. Senator

Gerard Beloin — Colebrook

Don Bolduc — Stratham

Corky Messner — Wolfeboro

U.S. Representative – District 2

Matthew D. Bjelobrk — Haverhill

Lynne Ferrari Blankbenbeker — Concord

Eli D. Clemmer — Berlin

Steve Negron — Nashua

Executive Council – District 1

Joseph D. Kenney — Wakefield

Kim Strathdee — Lincoln

District 1 – State Senator

Erin Hennessey — of 88 Lilac Lane, Franconia

David Starr — of 22 Ridgecut Road, Franconia

State Representative

District 1 (two seats) — Dennis J. Thompson of 711 Piper Hill Rd, Stewartstown and Donald Dostie of P.O. Box 405, Columbia

District 2 — Arnold Davis — of P.O. Box 478, Milan

District 3 (three seats) — Mark Evans of 1829 Riverside Drive, Stuart S. Light, of 213 High St., and Robert L. Theberge of 30 Oxford St., all of Berlin.

District 4 — Kevin Craig of 53 Prospect Street, Lancaster

District 5 — John Greer of P.O. Box 438 – Carroll

District 7 — Troy Merner of P.O. Box 421 – Lancaster

Coos County Offices

Sheriff — Brian Valerino of 84 Horne St., Berlin

County Treasurer — Suzanne Collins of 25 Trooper Leslie Lord Mem High, Colebrook

Register of Deeds — Leon H. Rideout of 28 Causeway St, Lancaster

Register of Probate — Terri L. Peterson of 43 Mechanic St., Lancaster

County Commissioner (District 3) — Ray Gorman of 32 Aldrich Rd, Colebrook

