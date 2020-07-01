BERLIN — The Berlin School Board discussed a variety of end-of-school items at its meeting last week as the district awaits state recommendations before deciding whether Berlin schools will open in the fall or remote learning will continue.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King said she expects it will be mid-July before the school district hears from the state Department of Education on guidelines for the fall. The state Department of Education is collecting information from districts across the state and it prepares statewide recommendations.
Two school unions have asked to be involved in the planning for the coming school year.
The issue came up in a discussion of the summer schedule for board meetings.
At the last school board meeting, King noted that normally, the board shifts from meetings twice a month to once a month for July and August.
She proposed meeting July 16 and Aug. 20.
King said she did not expect to have those recommendations much before the scheduled July 16 board meeting.
But board member Matt Buteau said he would like to stick to meeting twice a month.
Given the uncertainty over education, Buteau said he wanted the board to be available in case things come up that the public and staff want to discuss.
The board ended up adding an Aug. 6 meeting and agreed to review it at last week’s meeting.
The board agreed to stick with the second meeting in August with the understanding additional meetings could be called as needed.
Meeting less than week after the Berlin High graduation, board members had high praise for the ceremony, which one board member noted was the first outdoor graduation for the high school since the mid-eighties.
Board member Ann Nolin said the seniors, who planned the outdoor ceremony on Gaydo Memorial Field, put a lot of time into it.
Buteau said it was a well put together event.
With 69 graduates, it was also the smallest graduating class in the school’s history.
King reported that the class of 2020 will be holding its senior prom on Saturday, July 18, at the White Mountain Chalet.
Postponed because of COVID-19, the superintendent said the Chalet has generously worked with the class to get permission to hold the prom and put the necessary guidelines in place.
It will be limited to the Berlin High class of 2020.
“We didn’t want the seniors to go without their prom,” King said.
As the district nears the end of the fiscal year, King said the district will meet its commitment to turn $550,000 in surplus over to the city.
During budget discussions with the city council, the district agreed not to spend down its surplus and turn over $550,000 to avoid further cuts in the fiscal 2021 budget.
She said the district was able to generate that surplus because a number of positions were unfilled and there were heat and electrical savings with the buildings closed for three months because of COVID-19.
King said if there is additional surplus above the $550,00, the district would like to purchase a pick-up truck that was cut from the capital budget.
