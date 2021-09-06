Nonprofit wants billboards painted on Rte.16 bridge

GORHAM — The select board wrestled with a first-time question posed by the state Department of Transportation at Monday evening’s meeting at the request of the nonprofit North Country Healthcare: Does the board favor or not favor allowing a huge permanent advertising billboard to be painted on both sides of the so-called “Black Trestle,” high over the St. Lawrence & Atlantic RR tracks and Route 16, north of the Route 2 North intersection.
Town manager Denise Vallee provided each board member with a colorful photograph of the proposed billboard, which reads “Thanks for placing your trust in North Country Healthcare.”
The vivid Kelly green background includes the images of 20 health-care workers, each one identically depicted four times over as waist-up figures who hold their arms in active positions.
Another free-standing billboard would also be erected on the west side of the multi-lane highway, listing the four NCH affiliates: Androscoggin Valley Hospital; North Country Home Health & Hospice; Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center.
“You could hardly make the bridge worse,” exclaimed chairman Mike Waddell. “Anything would be an improvement.”
Selectman Judy LeBlanc noted that the sign was not only likely to be expensive for the non-profit to pay for but that it would be truly “gaudy.” Both she and board member Adam White noted that the large number of figures would be very distracting.
Planning Board chairman Paul Robitaille weighed in by pointing out that it would be against the town’s zoning ordinance to put up a sign that is more than 30 feet off the ground. He also pointed out that it would be one thing if it were a temporary sign for 30 days with the possibility of a 30-day extension to honor front-line workers who have played heroic roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a high-traffic area, with cars, trucks, ATVs and bicyclists, plus hikers and walkers, ” Robitaille said.
A former interim town manager, Mitch Berkowitz, had suggested using the bridge sides to mount directional signs for tourist attractions: state parks, hiker and ATV trailheads, performance venues, farmers markets, Nansen Ski Jump and canoe put-ins, he recalled.
“I’m afraid that if billboards go up over Route 16, the state will be pressured to have them all over the state; we’d set a precedent, the planning board chair said.
Waddell said that a painted billboard might save the state some money spent to maintain the rail trail and trestle bridge. White agreed that the billboard without all the busy figures could help preserve the trestle bridge. Both he and Waddell said they could support endorsing a less-busy sign and they would be open to negotiation.
LeBlanc was not convinced that the billboard would be a plus.
All three agreed that it would have been better if the NCHC had made an appointment to come in to talk with them directly at Town Hall and had not gone through the state DOT or Bureau of Trails. None liked the idea of a great big billboard being erected under the trestle. And all agreed they would not favor a billboard advertising a commercial or retail enterprise.
“Something a little more discreet would be a lot more saleable,” the chairman said.
In other action, the board approved a $5,000 adjustment to the salary of Finance Director and Administration Kathleen Frenette in each of two successive years: 2021 and in the 2022 budget. She was hired away from the North Country Council nearly two years ago. Vallee said that these raises will bring her salary more nearly in line with the realities of today’s pay packages.
