BERLIN — Program counselors with the New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund will be available to answer questions and assist area residents with an application to the fund.

For those who are behind in paying a mortgage, property charges or utility payments, sign up for in-person appointments from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, in Berlin City Hall Auditorium.

