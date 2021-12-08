CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced the opening of four fixed vaccination sites in New Hampshire to assist with COVID-19 vaccination and booster doses in the state.
“With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy," Sununu said.
“The state fixed vaccination sites provide New Hampshire residents additional opportunities to get vaccinated or a booster dose without having to make an appointment,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “The demand for vaccine demonstrates New Hampshire’s resiliency as we all work to protect our most vulnerable citizens from COVID-19.”
The fixed sites are walk-ins only. No appointments will be scheduled. Wait times may be expected.
As of today, all four sites are open. They are:
BERLIN: The Chalet at 161 East Milan Road
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
PLYMOUTH: The Common Man Event Room at 231 Main St.
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
CLAREMONT: Former N.H. State Liquor Store at 367 Washington St.
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
ROCHESTER: Spaulding Commons at 306 N. Main St.
Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sunday: Closed.
For more information about the sites, including dates sites will be closed for the holidays, go to on-sitemedservices.com/vaccinationlocator. To find appointment-based vaccinations, go to vaccines.gov. To find where the state’s vaccine van will be, go to vaccines.nh.gov and click “Find the van.”
