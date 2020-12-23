GORHAM — Officer Matthew Cassford was sworn in by town clerk Carol Porter on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, in the Medallion Opera House, becoming the seventh member on the police department roster in some time.
Lt. Jimmy Willhoite, who himself only joined the department on Nov. 9, introduced the new hire to members of the board of selectmen after they opened their public meeting in their regular second-floor meeting room.
Chief Adam Marsh was not able to come to the brief ceremony.
Cassford, a Bay State native, graduated from East Bridgewater High School in East Bridgwater, Mass., in 2010. He joined the Army and served for seven years in Hawaii, Kentucky and Oklahoma.
After his discharge he joined the Clarksville, Tenn., Police Department where he worked for about a year, according to town manager Denise Vallee. The Clarksville Police Departmetn has 52 full-time officers and another 25 reserve officers.
Because he is already is a certified officer, Cassford does not need to attend the state Police Academy.
He, like Willhoite, will, however, have to study for and then take the comprehensive “law package” exam in order to become a certified officer in the Granite State.
The new officer has family in the North Country and often visited the Gorham area in the summers while he was growing up. He is familiar with the area, and both he and his girlfriend are eager to relocate here, Vallee explained.
The following morning, he and Lt. Willhoite headed to Maine so he could be fitted for his new uniforms.
