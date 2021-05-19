MILAN — The Nansen Ski Club has been awarded a $40,000 grant through the Northern Forest Center to create two small ski jumping hills next to the big Nansen Ski Jump. The Friends of the Big Nansen Ski Jump Committee, which is spearheading the restoration of the historic jump, sees the small hills as key to its goal of introducing a new generation to the sport of ski jumping.
"We are so grateful to the Northern Forest Center for providing the Nansen Ski Club this exceptional funding opportunity to help us bring back the sport of ski jumping to the North Country,” said Scott Halvorson, treasurer of the Nansen Ski Club.
The money will be used to restore an abandoned 40-meter ski hill and construct a new 20-meter hill that will be suitable to train beginners. The two small ski hills sit on the same property as the 80-meter Big Nansen Jump.
Next month, site work is scheduled to get underway on reprofiling the landing hill for the big jump. Most of that work is funded by a Northern Border Regional Commission grant with a match of both money and in-kind work. Local contractor Lee T. Corrigan has been hired to do the work.
Halvorson said the club has more than the required 20 percent match required for the latest grant through a combination of donations and in-kind work.
The Friends committee has shifted focus in the short-term to getting the small jumps built to allow a high school competition to be held there this coming winter season.
“Ski jumping is a strong part of the Club’s legacy and creating our new “small” hills will attract youth and parents — locally and statewide — to experience this unique and wholesome activity. As these hills sit in the shadow of the Big Nansen ski jump, they will complement and provide a boost to the area economically as well as infusing significant community pride,” said Halvorson.
In the meantime, the committee will continue to search for ways to raise the money needed to complete the restoration of the big jump. Material and labor costs to bring the big jump up to standards have skyrocketed due to COVID and undated code and safety issues. As a result, the restoration of the big jump is looking more like a multi-year project.
The jump is owned by the state of New Hampshire but the Friends have a long-term agreement with the state to renovate and operate the jump. The jump is on the National Register of Historic Places, which cites its importance in the history of ski jumping. Built in 1937, the jump hosted the first two winter Olympic trials in 1938 and 1939, as well as four National Championships and six North American championships.
The grant program is an initiative of the Northern Forest Center in Maine and New Hampshire, offered in partnership with Northeastern Vermont Development Association and the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. The initiative is supported by the Northern Border Regional Commission.
“This year’s funded projects include all kinds of trail development, from accessible community trails to mountain biking and an arts trail, as well beginner-level ski jump hills, mountain biking skills parks, visitor information and a safe crossings program,” said Joe Short, vice president of the Northern Forest Center. “The grant program invests in projects that support economic development and outdoor recreation opportunities for residents in our region’s rural communities.”
In addition to the Nansen Ski Club, the town of Gorham was awarded $40,000 to do branding and signage to promote economic development and Milan received $26,000 to complete a two mile loop trail started by the Milan Village School fifth grade class.
