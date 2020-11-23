BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce members collected free personal protective equipment at the organization’s “Mobile Mask Pick-up” Friday afternoon at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park.
Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said the chamber handed out 16,000 masks, 600 gallons of hand sanitizer, and 3,000 pairs of gloves to businesses.
She said the timing was perfect to get the PPE to businesses just days after both the city and state put mask ordinances in place. Customers and employees are required to wear masks in buildings open to the public.
Kinney said the free PPE will help members struggling financially in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many members were very thankful because they said the money is just not in their budgets to purchase PPE during these unprecedented times,” she said.
The money comes from the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs. The department awarded the three northern New Hampshire Chambers of Commerce a $265,000 grant to respond to the pandemic.
The Androscoggin Valley Chamber, the Northern Gateway Chamber and the North Country Chamber have partnered together to respond to the pandemic and decided on two initiatives.
One was for the three chambers to purchase much needed PPE for the region and dispense it to members. The goal is to help businesses succeed in this turbulent environment. The second initiative focuses on attracting a workforce to the North Country by marketing the region.
Kinney said she wanted to thank Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King for bailing her out when the scheduled delivery of masks did not arrive in time for the mobile event. She said King offered to provide some masks from her inventory as long as the chamber replaced them when their supplies arrive.
Kinney said members who have not picked up their PPE can call her office to make arrangements to do so.
