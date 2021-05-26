ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — On the last Monday in May, the country takes a moment to honor those men and women who died in service to the country. From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror, an estimated 1.3 million Americans have given what Lincoln called “their last full measure of devotion” to preserve the freedom we all enjoy.
The area’s military service organizations will visit the cemeteries and monuments over the Memorial Day weekend to honor their fallen comrades. For those able to join them in mourning those local residents who made the ultimate sacrifice, the dates and times are listed below. Times are approximate and may vary depending on weather.
Friday, May 28
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2520 in Berlin and the American Legion Post 82 in Gorham will leave from the VFW in Berlin at 7:30 a.m. for Errol. The groups will do an 8:30 a.m. presentation at the Errol Elementary School followed at 9:15 a.m with an observance at the Veterans Monument on Maine Street.
Sunday, May 30
The American Legion Post 82 members will meet at the post at 7:30 a.m. and depart at 8:15 a.m. The honor guard will make the following stops for observances:
8:20 a.m. at the Shelburne monument on Route 2.
8:30 a.m. at the Peabody River Bridge on Route 2.
8:45 a.m. at Promenade Street Cemetery in Gorham.
9 a.m. at Holy Family Cemetery on Church Street in Gorham.
9:10 a.m. at Evans Cemetery on Main Street in Gorham.
9:30 a.m. at Lary Cemetery on Main Street in Gorham behind Irving.
10 a.m. at Randolph Monunent on Durand Road near the Randolph Town Hall.
10:30 a.m. Break at Post 82.
11 a.m. at the Veterans monument at the Gorham town common.
Monday, May 31
White Mountain Veterans Council will must at 8 a.m. at the Berlin VFW and at 8:15 a.m. the motorcade will depart with the following stops for observances:
8:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Cates Hill Road.
8:55 a.m. at Milan Village.
9:20 a.m. at the Dummer Town Hall.
10 a.m. at the Old City Cemetery on Hutchins Street in Berlin.
10:10 a.m. at the New City Cemetery on Hutchins Street in Berlin.
10:20 a.m. at St. Anne and St. Kieran Cemeteries on Hutchins Street in Berlin.
10:30 a.m. Break at VFW.
10:55 a.m. at Vietnam Veterans Park on Cole Street in Berlin.
11:05 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Berlin Police Station.
11:20 a.m. at the WW I Memorial on Mt. Forist Street in Berlin.
11:35 a.m. at Veterans Park on Glen Avenue in Berlin.
11:50 a.m. at Berlin Veterans Memorial Bridge on 12th Street in Berlin.
