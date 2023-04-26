RANDOLPH — Former State Police Troop F Commander Lt. John Scarinza is remembered as a consummate law enforcement professional and as someone who served his community in so many capacities that he was referred to as Randolph’s mayor. But what many recall most was his sense of humor, his infectious laugh, and his ability to spin a story, frequently at his own expense. Above all, friends and associates say he was devoted to his family, especially his wife and young son. Scarinza, 63, passed away last Saturday , April 22, after a battle with a very aggressive cancer.
John Scarinza started his career in law enforcement with the Gorham Police Department after graduation from Gorham High School and joined State Police in 1982. State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said Scarinza’s leadership skills were unmatched and he rose through the ranks to become Troop F Commander. After retiring in 2009, Noyes said Scarinza continued to work as an auxiliary trooper.
“His time with the division will leave behind a legacy that will always be remembered. While John’s passing is deeply felt by all, his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come,” Noyes said.
N.H. Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said he had the opportunity to work with Scarinza and called him “ a dedicated and professional state trooper and Troop F Commander. He cared deeply about the men and women under his command and the North Country public safety community.”
Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau said law enforcement is often described as a lifestyle more than a job and as a commitment to serve the community.
“John Scarinza truly embodied what it was to be a public servant, both on the job and after his retirement. We appreciate and honor his dedication to duty and to the communities he served,” Buteauu said.
Scarinza was a founding member of the North Country Public Safety Foundation Council which provides support to public safety officers and their families in times of need.
Scarinza filled so many roles in the town of Randolph where he was a long-time resident that many referred to him as the town’s mayor.
One of his proudest and most significant accomplishments was his work helping to create the Randolph Town Forest. Edith Tucker, a former state representative and Randolph resident, said Scarinza was instrumental in persuading townspeople of the value of preserving the forest land to keep it in active timber production while allowing recreation for future generations. The town forest has now grown to over 13,000 acres.
Bill Arnold, a longtime neighbor and friend of Scarinza, said the Randolph Town Forest has served as a model for other communities and Scarinza has given presentations on it around the country. In 2003, Scarinza was recognized for his work on the town forest with the North Country Resource Conservation and Development Area Council’s Stewards of the North Country's Working Landscape award. Arnold noted Scarinza continued to chair the Randolph Forest Committee and was actively involved in management of the forest.
Selectwoman Michelle Cormier said Scarinza chaired the town’s planning board as well and was an expert on land use ordinances. She said the board could call on him for help with any situation “and he would be willing to step up to the plate.” She said his varied background and long residence in the town made him invaluable to the board.
“He was a really valuable resource to us,” she said. ”He will definitely be missed in our community.”
“He was clearly a guy if we needed a problem solved, he was the one we called,” said Arnold, who has served on various boards in Randolph as well.
Scarinza also served as a deputy police officer for Randolph and was a past president of the Randolph Mountain Club.
Randolph is not the only community that will miss Scarinza. He has served a variety of positions in the town of Gorham.
While with state police, Scarinza served as interim Gorham police chief in 1994 and 1995 while the town searched for a chief. He stepped in again in 2019 after he had retired from state police when Gorham was again looking for a permanent police chief.
“"I have a lot of respect and love for John in fulfilling the role as an ambassador in the town of Gorham," said Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh, who noted that while Scarinza worked as police chief, he was also the town’s health inspector.
“John Scarinza’s service to the Town of Gorham throughout the years has been exemplary,” said Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee. She noted that in addition to his two stints as police chief, Scarinza served as the town’s code enforcement officer.
“John was held in the highest regard by the law enforcement community, his fellow employees, and by the residents of Gorham … John will be sadly missed by those of us that were fortunate enough to work with him,” said Vallee, who was a 1977 classmate of Scarinza.
Mike Waddell , chair of the Gorham board of selectman, said it was Scarinza’s work that led to relocating the ATV trails network off Route 2 to the more commercial business route 16. He said Scarinza also worked with the town of Gorham in getting 2,000 acres transferred from Randolph to the Gorham Town Forest.
"He was a problem solver and a fixer. He could make things happen that no one else could. It will be a very long time before someone else like him shows up again,” Waddell said.
Scarinza also chaired the Coos County Planning board and former Coos County Commissioner Paul Grenier said he was “a very thorough and knowledgeable chairman.”
Tara Bamford has served as the board’s consultant for the last nine years.
“I never once saw him stray from a fair, consistent and common sense application of the county's land use regulations. This was not always an easy task, for example, when a former governor visited the region to speak about how important a particular development was or when over one hundred environmentalists jammed his inbox with messages opposing another proposed project,” Bamford said.
Beyond his public roles, Scarinza was known for his many acts of kindness and caring and especially looking out for residents of Randolph.
In 2013, Paula Bradley credited him with potentially saving her life after she accidently locked herself on her unheated sun porch overnight on a cold and snowy March day. Bradley, then in her mid-eighties, had moved to Concord but came up to stay overnight at her Randolph cottage. She had called Scarinza Saturday and left a message that she was in town. When Scarinza called back Sunday morning and there was no answer, he drove to the cottage and found her locked on the porch, where she had wrapped up in a rug to brave 20 degree temperatures.
“I was fine, thirsty and hungry, but just plain grateful to that wonderful guy,” Bradley said in an interview at the time.
Tucker said whenever Scarinza stopped by in the winter and there was any snow around her house, he would automatically grab her shovel and clear the snow.
“He was a really nice guy. We are going to miss him,” she said.
Last April, Scarinza organized an effort among police officers throughout the state to collect used but still serviceable ballistic vests to send to Ukraine. The effort gathered 74 vests.
Grenier, who is also the mayor of Berlin, noted that Scarinza’s service to Special Olympics in Coos County was unmatched.
Scarinza also ran a general contracting business and helped seasonal homeowners open and close their properties. But by all accounts one of his passions was the maple sugar operation he ran with his wife Jenn.
Scarinza and his wife first met at Fuller’s Sugarhouse in Lancaster in 2004 and got engaged at the sugar house they built together in Randolph, where they tap about 600 trees. It is a matter of pride for the couple that the operation won the 2020 Lawrence A. Carlisle Memorial Trophy for the best maple syrup made in the Granite State.
Scarinza was also an avid hunter and never missed deer season. He loved to garden and in recent years Arnold said he had picked up the accordion after not playing for years and on occasion would pull it out at square dances and perform with the band.
For all his accomplishments, what people remember most about Scarinza was his sense of humor and ability to tell a story.
“If I had to say the one thing that sticks in my mind, it’s his storytelling,” said Arnold, adding that about half the time Scarinza was the target of his own story.
“He had a great sense of humor, and loved telling a good joke, culminating with his infectious laugh,” said Vallee.
“He had a heck of a sense of humor,” said former Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency. "He was a lot of fun but he took his job seriously and cared about his employees and the community."
Scarinza was described as being devoted to his wife and their young son, Ethan. Jennifer Barton Scarinza had been a natural resources teacher at White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield and shared many of the same interests as her husband. Their son was born in 2021 and was the joy of John’s life. Scarinza enjoyed playing and spending time with his son and would lit up with delight talking about him.
Funeral service will be held Monday, May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Town and Country Inn and Resort in Shelburne. Calling hours will be held Sunday, April at Bryant Funeral Home at 1 Promenade Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Scarinza’s obit appears elsewhere in this issue.
(Berlin Sun Editor Lisa Connell contributed to this article)
