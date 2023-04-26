RANDOLPH — Former State Police Troop F Commander Lt. John Scarinza is remembered as a consummate law enforcement professional and as someone who served his community in so many capacities that he was referred to as Randolph’s mayor. But what many recall most was his sense of humor, his infectious laugh, and his ability to spin a story, frequently at his own expense. Above all, friends and associates say he was devoted to his family, especially his wife and young son. Scarinza, 63, passed away last Saturday , April 22, after a battle with a very aggressive cancer.

John Scarinza started his career in law enforcement with the Gorham Police Department after graduation from Gorham High School and joined State Police in 1982. State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said Scarinza’s leadership skills were unmatched and he rose through the ranks to become Troop F Commander. After retiring in 2009, Noyes said Scarinza continued to work as an auxiliary trooper.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.