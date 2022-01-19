BERLIN — The federal prison in Berlin is in the middle of a major COVID-19 outbreak with 167 inmates and 29 staff testing positive Wednesday. The numbers were even higher a day before, when the Bureau of Prison’s website listed 218 inmates were positive out of a total population of 760.
A spokeswoman for the BOP said the Berlin prison has been placed on a Level Three modified operations status, which requires facility-wide masking, social distancing and daily symptom screening. All visitation to the Berlin prison is suspended.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Androscoggin Valley COVID community group, Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Michael Peterson said only one case from the prison has required acute care and many inmates are asymptomatic. He said the high vaccination rate at the facility likely played a role in reducing the severity of the cases.
The story was different at the state prison in Berlin. The Northern N.H. Correctional Facility reported six positive staff and one positive inmate on Tuesday.
Androscoggin Valley communities reported over 324 positive cases Tuesday, but those numbers were influenced by the outbreak at the federal prison. Health providers were warily optimistic Tuesday that the recent increase in cases has peaked.
AVH Vice President of Patient Care Services Brian O’Hearn said the hospital had four COVID patients Tuesday but none in the ICU. He said the four were unvaccinated.
“What we are seeing generally is people that are having a hard time getting over COVID,” he said.
O’Hearn said they are using a monoclonal antibody treatment that works with the Omicron variant and have worked out a system among the three North Country hospitals to allocate the new treatments to those most in need since supplies are still limited. He said the hospital on Tuesday gave out its first dose of the oral antiviral pill.
O’Hearn said the hospital had six staff members out Monday and four on Tuesday. He said they are keeping a close eye on staffing since maintaining staff levels is a problem for the state’s health-care system. Hospitals across the state are talking regularly and transporting patients to each other to meet the demand for beds.
Peterson said statewide it seemed over the weekend that hospitalization levels were starting to level off. But then he noted that Tuesday “they’re down to 10 staffed adult ICU beds around the state again, so that’s a little tight.”
While the severity of the Omicron variant is not as high as the Delta variant, it is more contagious and the volume is testing hospitals and providers.
Coos County Family Health Services Manager of Nursing Valerie Hamel said her agency had four staff members out with COVID but others were out because a local daycare provider was forced to close due to the virus.
Coos County Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede reports 10 staffers out due to COVID-19. In a written communication, she said the N.H. Army National Guard soldiers are assisting with entrance screening at the nursing home.
Both SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler and Berlin Superintendent of Schools Julie King have spoken about staffing being strained because of COVID-19. But both stress they are committed to finding ways to keep the schools open and not go into remote learning.
“Kids do best in school,” Backler said Tuesday.
The federal government is providing four at-home per household.
To order, go to COVIDTests.gov and follow the simple instructions. The tests will be delivered by mail in seven to 12 days.
