RANDOLPH — A Maine woman slipped and fell on some rocks while descending the Brook Bank Trail in the foothills of Mount Madison on Monday afternoon.
Cheryl Sheehan, 75, of Wells, Maine, received a serious lower leg injury and was unable to walk.
Her husband provided immediate attention but the pair realized Sheehan was going to need help and called 911 for assistance.
N.H. Fish and Game received the call just after 3:30 p.m. and coordinated rescue efforts with volunteer members of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team.
After providing Sheehan with first aid, rescue personnel situated her in a litter and worked to carry her down the trail and back to the parking area.
Moving steadily, the rescuers arrived safely at roadside with Sheehan at about 5:45 p.m.
Sheehan was then taken by Gorham ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.
Sheehan and her husband were both grateful for the help and thanked rescuers after reaching the parking area.
