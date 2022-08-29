COOS COUNTY — Three local projects — the new Gorham Community Trail Hub, the Nansen Ski Jump and the Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club — have been awarded grants from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and the state’s Congressional delegation announced 19 New Hampshire projects will share $6.8 million in funding from the NBRC in this funding round.
The town of Gorham will receive $225,298 to transform a highly visible, blighted parcel of land in walking distance of the commercial downtown into a trail hub for hiking, biking and river recreation. The .6-acre parcel has with 185 feet of river frontage, and an iconic natural viewshed.
This project features a canoe/kayak launch, informational kiosks, bike racks and repair station, benches, picnic tables, a designated area for food trucks, 12 vehicle parking spots and two ADA-compliant restrooms.
The hub takes advantage of a rapidly developing trail network for ATV use, hiking along the Appalachian Trail and mountain biking.
“We are so excited to be awarded this SEID (state economic and infrastructure development) grant from NBRC,” said Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee.
“The funds will enable the town to complete this vital component of various major current efforts contributing to Gorham developing as a dynamic, attractive and resilient live/work/play town. The town is also focused on destination impact management and creating a sustainable outdoor recreation economy, which will benefit current and future businesses and residents,” Vallee said.
The Nansen Ski Club will use its grant to install an on-site snow-making system and an exterior staircase to the historic Big Nansen Ski Jump as the club continues its efforts to both restore the jump to today’s competition standards and to revise the sport of ski jumping in the Androscoggin Valley.
“We are humbled and grateful for the incredible support that we've received from the New Hampshire delegation and NBRC. This is part of a greater vision for the revitalization of our community, restoring this historic site to provide this incredible activity for the generations to come,” said Friends of Nansen Ski Jump treasurer Scott Halvorson.
The Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club is receiving $241,967 for the purchase of a trail groomer and mogul master drag to maintain/increase tourism in the greater Berlin/Gorham area connecting to Maine trails.
Shaheen, with the backing of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), was able to get a $40 million appropriation for the NBRC, which covers part of four states. The appropriation was the largest ever for NBRC and New Hampshire projects received $6.8 million, $2.2 million more than in 2021.
“The Northern Border Regional Commission is a vital engine of economic growth in rural communities across New Hampshire. That’s why I’m thrilled to announce record funding for the NBRC this year, which will further empower the North Country with the tools to thrive. From supporting local businesses to boosting local tourism opportunities and expanding access to high-speed internet, these projects will make a real difference in the livelihoods of Granite Staters,” said Shaheen.
These funds will help develop new trails and outdoor recreation opportunities, secure high-speed internet access for families and small businesses, update our water infrastructure, and bolster economic and workforce opportunities. I will keep working to secure federal resources that help rural New Hampshire communities grow and thrive, Hassan said.
Other Coos County projects funded include:
• Waumbec Methna Snowmobile Club, which received $240,360 for purchase of a trail groomer and Mogul Master Drag to improve grooming operations and associated economic/tourism benefits of approximately 100+ miles of snowmobile trails in the Jefferson area.
• Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center, which received $280,000 for the construction of new 3,000-square-foot Environmental Education Center on a 16-acre property in Jefferson in order to retain and create jobs, expanding programs and provide on-going and new services in education, food access and agriculture that will make the region more economically viable and attractive to residences.
Programming will include farm apprenticeship/incubator, environmental education internship and teacher training programs along with nature/agriculture-based camps, afterschool programs, programs for homeschoolers and partner schools, and a semester/gap-year program for high school and college students.
