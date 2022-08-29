Nansen jumps in August 2022

The two hills for the Nansen Ski Jumps are looking green as the grass grows in after the hills were adjusted for today’s jumping. The new head of the N.H. Bureau Historic Sites, Matt Flanders visited the Nansen Ski Jump on Aug. 12 in Milan to view the work that has been done on the historic jump and the new 39-meter jump. The 39-meter jump last year hosted two competition and the Friends of the Big Nansen Jump are working with local schools to form a regional ski jumping program for local kids. (COURTESY PHOTO)

COOS COUNTY — Three local projects — the new Gorham Community Trail Hub, the Nansen Ski Jump and the Presidential Range Riders Snowmobile Club — have been awarded grants from the Northern Border Regional Commission.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and the state’s Congressional delegation announced 19 New Hampshire projects will share $6.8 million in funding from the NBRC in this funding round.

