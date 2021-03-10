Over the last couple of weeks, Berlin Fire Chief James Watkins and Gorham Fire Chief Phil Cloutier, have gone to Berlin Housing and St. Regis House in Berlin and Birch Grove in Gorham to vaccinate residents on-site for the COVID-19 virus.
Assisting the chiefs in vaccinating residents of the senior housing facilities have been students from the Berlin High and White Mountains Community College nursing programs.
Gorham Fire Chief Phil Cloutier said North Country Health Consortium had a list of facilities and the fire chiefs contacted those facilities about vaccinating their residents. The residential management reached out to their tenants and a vaccination date was scheduled, and the first doses was administered to the residents.
“It has worked out really well,” said Cloutier. “Everyone has been logged into VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System) and we had lots of help from both the high school and college nursing programs. The students from the high school and college monitored the residents while Chief Watkins vaccinated them. Everyone was grateful that they did not have to schedule rides to the Brown School clinic."
Watkins said the North Country Health Consortium last fall began discussion of how to provide vaccinations once Berlin had been declared a point of dispensary. He said all their doses have come from through the consortium.
“Phil and I set up the clinics for Groups 1-A and 1-B emergency responders, firefighters, police, medical personnel and corrections officers,” he said.
“Then we decided to look into the age-restricted housing. We went to St. Regis and Berlin Housing first, then Birch Grove,” he said.
“I was the vaccinator (and) we had a record keeper. Phil managed and we had four students from the Berlin High School nursing program and four students from the college nursing program to monitor the residents,” Watkins said.
Watkins said they vaccinated 28 people at St. Regis, 43 at Berlin Housing, and 28 at Birch Grove and will be returning to all three places to deliver second doses.
“To have the fire chiefs come here was such a relief,” said Mary Jo Landry, executive director of the Berlin Housing Authority. “Many of our people cannot get out to get the shots,” she said.
Landry said many of Berlin Housing’s residents have been anxious about trying to get a vaccine.
“Most do not have computers and could not register for VAMS and they are in a very vulnerable class,” she said.
Landry said the residents have been practicing social distancing and wearing masks and noted some have not left their apartments in months. She said the residents were brought down to the social rooms for the injections.
“They were all socially distanced, but it was wonderful to see the social interaction between the residents themselves and the nurses.” Landry said. “We are lucky to have two fire chiefs who took it upon themselves to do this. It worked out really well. We are really happy that everyone has thrown in together to take care of our residents,” she said.
