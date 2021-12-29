Local artist to perform at Medallion Theater Jan. 8

GORHAM — The Medallion Theater’s News Year’s Eve show featuring local band GT and the One Dan Band has been postponed due to concern over the upsurge in COVID-19 infections. As of this time however: the Miss Vee and A Badass Band concert for Jan. 8 is still scheduled.
Vee is excited about her first concert in her home area with her full band. “I have done a couple of single shows including one at Dermody Road, but this is the first one with my full band.”
Vee, a resident of Berlin, is a nationally known blues singer and comedienne. Vee (Akosusa Valyria Singer) was born in Forrest City, Ark. and first began singing professionally at the age of 10 in a blues/jazz band. Vee was a Minister of Music for several east Arkansas churches before moving to Memphis, Tenn. where she began her solo career. Vee has been a pianist and singer for over 30 years and now performs in the New England area. Vee chronicles her transition from Memphis resident to a Berlin resident through both comedy and song. Vee has been a resident of New Hampshire since 2015 and a resident of Berlin since 2019.
Denise Valle Gorham town manager said, “This is her (Miss Vee) first performance at the Medallion, with the potential for the biggest crowd so far!”
Vee said. “We just won the 2021 state of New Hampshire Granite State Blues Challenge competition and are looking forward to representing the State of New Hampshire in Memphis, Tenn. at the International Blues challenge January 18th thru the 22nd. This concert at the Medallion is a fundraiser to help pay for our expenses for Memphis. We have a lot of corporate sponsors including the Berlin Auto group and other local businesses. We plan on doing New Hampshire proud.”
As for the medallion concert, Vee said, “I am really excited that I don’t have to rent a hotel room. I can do the show and then go to the home I love and relax.”
Miss Vee and A Badass Band have a music video and an EP being released in January.
“I still have a couple of voice overs to do but otherwise we are ready to go,” she said.
Vee began her music career as a piano student at Lorenzo’s s school of music in Forrest City, Ark. Founded by Lorenzo and Jackie Toney Smith.
“The Smiths would have us do our music lessons and then at the end of sessions, they would allow us to jam,” she said. “They introduced us to jazz, blues, rock & roll and funk. If we got good enough, Mr. Lorenzo would allow us to join his band. Some of us kids were singing in clubs at ten years old. I was singing ‘Summertime’ and ‘Stormy Monday’ at 11. Eventually I want to start some sort of music group where I can pass on the things I know to local children. I don’t want to be a music teacher I want to be a mentor. I want the local kids to have some of the kind of experience I was lucky to have.”
Miss Vee and A Badass Band’s first full concert at the Medallion Opera House in the Gorham Town Hall is at 8 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 8. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at medallionoperahouse.org or at the door.
