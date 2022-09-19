state house

Hundreds of people went to the State House in Concord on Thursday hoping lawmakers would override Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 1454, but it didn’t happen. (TWITTER PHOTO)

CONCORD — Following the vote in the state Senate last Thursday to sustain Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 1454, which would establish a formula for determining the distance a new landfill must be located from perennial water sources, Rep. Megan Murray (D-Amherst) refiled the bill last Friday for the 2023 legislative session.

On Thursday, the House voted overwhelmingly to override Sununu’s veto of the bill, 256-65, but the Senate failed to override it on a 12-11 vote, when a two-thirds majority was needed to overturn the governor’s action.

