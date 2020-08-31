BERLIN — Congresswoman Anne Kuster discussed food insecurity at Berlin City Hall, received an update on the Nansen Ski Jump renovation and visited the Gorham Community Forest during her three-day annual North Country tour. She also met with conservationists at the AMC Highland Center in Pinkham Notch (see related story on page 3).
The congresswoman heard complaints that no Coos County projects were selected in the recent Northern Border Regional Commission funding round. The commission, a federal-state partnership that awards funding for economic and community development in northern New England, recently awarded $4.4 million in federal funds to New Hampshire projects.
Originally, only Coos County and northern Grafton and Carroll counties were eligible to apply for funds. When the program was reauthorized in 2018, Belknap, Sullivan and Cheshire counties were added to the service area. In the recent funding round, 26 N.H. applications were submitted.
Included was a $792,427 application from Gorham to modernize its Main Street streetscape; a $70,000 application from Tri-County Community Action Program to increase the capacity of its weatherization program; a $720,800 application from Lancaster to reconstruct Bunker Hill Street; and a $290,056 application from the Appalachian Mountain Club for its Camp Dodge trail building program.
Christy Langlois of the N.H. Food Bank said her organization applied for funding to build a food warehouse in the Berlin area, but the application was rejected over a misunderstanding about requiring a 20 percent match.
“That was disheartening,” Langlois told Kuster last Friday. “But I was also really disheartened that there was actually none of the Northern Borders applications that got awarded in Coos County.”
In a letter to the Sun, former Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney noted that over $4 million went to projects in Cheshire, Sullivan and Belknap Counties. “It’s unfathomable to think that Coos County did not receive any awards this round,” he wrote.
Kuster told the Sun when the program was expanded to include more counties the amount of money awarded annually was doubled to $20 million. “I’m not the one making the decisions. We send letters of support for all the projects in my district,” she said.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme told Kuster the pandemic affected supply chains that created access issues. She said access has improved during the summer because of farmers markets.
Laflamme and City Councilor Peter Higbee spoke about the effort underway to form a local food co-op. Laflamme said food co-ops tend to work with smaller suppliers and said the Littleton Co-op shelves were stocked when supermarkets were having a hard time at the beginning of the pandemic.
Since COVID-19 hit, Langlois said the Food Bank has now done 18 consecutive weekly mobile food pantries across the state when normally they would do just two a year. They have done three mobile pantries in Berlin-Gorham. The mobile pantries are in addition to distributing food through their partner agencies. “There is a major need,” Langlois said.
Jeanne Robillard, CEO of Tri-County Community Action Program, was concerned about the region’s large senior population. She said they have seen the number of homebound seniors signed up for Meals on Wheels skyrocket. She said some still come and get a grab-and-go meal at the congregate sites but they are sending out 15,000 meals a month in Coos County.
Robillard said a lot of the volunteer drivers are seniors and stopped driving because of the pandemic. She said the agency got permission to use its transit program to deliver meals. She said they are serving meals in Pittsburg and Colebrook and are wondering how to continue that this winter.
Danielle Demers, director of food services for SAU 3, reported that since Berlin schools closed and went remote in March, the district has served over 92,000 free meals to kids, continuing through the summer.
When school reopens, they will be serving meals at the school and to remote learners. Demers said the school expanded its food pantry to include elementary students and in July and August, she said the pantry gave out 5,000 pounds of food to 406 people.
Kuster also stopped Thursday at the Nansen Ski Jump to meet with members of the Friends of Nansen Ski Jump Committee. The Nansen Ski Club last year received a $250,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission to help reconstruct the historic jump.
Committee member Jay Poulin said it hired CBS Squared Inc. of Chippewa Falls, Wis., to design the reconstruction and the project is out for bid. He sai the schedule is tight — the committee wants to host a sanctioned jump there in February. Kuster said she was happy to support the club’s application and called it one of her favorites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.