GORHAM — There were no new updates Monday in the double homicide that took place in Gorham last week but authorities report an active investigation is underway.
Holly Banks, 28, of Gorham and Keith LaBelle, 42, of Berlin were discovered dead Wednesday, April 27, inside the 625 North Main Street residence rented by Banks.
N.H. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that Banks died from a single shot while Labelle had multiple wounds. Duval labeled both deaths as homicides.
Neither victim grew up in the North Country. The investigation described Banks and Labelle as acquaintances.
Alexander Banks described his ex-wife Holly Banks as free spirit who loved being outdoors and hiked three or four times a week. He said she was excited to be living near the White Mountains and had plans to go to college to become a nurse.
Banks said Holly Banks grew up an Army brat and lived in a lot of different places while growing up. The two married while both were serving in the U.S. Army. After their service term was up, the pair traveled around the country and then spent three to four years living in Wyoming. They divorced but decided that both of them would move to the Berlin-Gorham area so they could continue to co-parent their two children together. They moved here in June 2021.
Alexander Banks said his ex-wife was devoted to their two children and wanted them to enjoy outdoor activities and be active. She had plans to attend last Friday’s mother and son dance.
“I wish she could still be around. She was a fantastic mother. That was her passion – taking care of her kids,” her ex-husband said. He said while they lived in different towns, the two usually spoke daily to make sure as parents they were on the same page.
Keith LaBelle was described as a world traveler who was multi-lingual and enjoyed experiencing new cultures. His obituary said he loved spending time with his four children, camping, hiking, and attending soccer games.
He grew up in southern New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in finance from New York Institute of Technology and was a project manager at Metric Insights.
