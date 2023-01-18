WOLFEBORO — Hunter's Shop n' Save was reduced to rubble Monday night following a massive fire that saw at least 10 fire departments responding.

Hunter's, located at 60 South Main Street in Wolfeboro, was a family-owned independent grocery store carrying Hannaford products. Its sister stores are in Glen and Gray, Maine. Their owner, Daniel Craffey of Harrison, Maine, also owns Lee's Family Trailer Sales and Camping World, both in Windham, Maine.

