ALBANY — Someone used a chainsaw to rip through a White Mountain National Forest portal sign that welcomes travelers to the “Land of Many Uses” on the Conway side of the Kancamagus Highway, authorities said, noting that bathroom facilities and info kiosks further down the Kanc had also been vandalized.
What remains of the sign is located about 2½ miles west of Saco District Ranger Station in Conway.
A Sun photographer chronicling the damage to the sign also found chainsaw markings on WMNF bathrooms by the Albany Covered Bridge.
On Jan. 29 or 30, a shotgun was used to deface several information kiosks, interpretive panels and bathroom facilities along the Kancamagus Highway, the district said.
The Saco District installed the interpretive panels last year. One of them describes the legend of Chocorua’s Curse. It’s the story of a fictitious story of Native American Chief Chocorua, who died leaping off the top of present-day Mount Chocorua while cursing white men. It appears the vandal aimed his/her shotgun at a picture of a settler but spared the chief.
Other sites that have been damaged since last month include Champney Falls Trailhead bathrooms, information kiosks, and interpretive panels; Sabbaday Falls Trailhead bathroom facility; and C.L. Graham Overlook, where two interpretive panels and an informational kiosk were damaged.
The damage has all been on the Saco District (eastern) side of the Kanc.
“Our basic point here in telling this story is that we want the public’s help,” said Public Affairs Specialist Colleen Mainville. “We want people who see something to say something contact one of our ranger stations. This was damage to public property. So it’s a pretty serious offense.”
She said there has been vandalism on the Kanc before, but this recent vandalism appears to be more “malicious” than past incidents.
WMNF Law Enforcement Officer Mark Mageles told the Sun Tuesday that the portal sign was damaged a few days after the info kiosk was shot up, as was the bathroom in Albany by the covered bridge.
Mageles said the WMNF will be working closely with Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement on this case.
If the perpetrator is apprehended, possible charges for the destruction include a federal felony charge for damaging/destroying government property and federal misdemeanor charge of discharging firearm within a developed recreation site.
There are precedents for a vandal on the White Mountain National Forest being caught. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, last June, Dwayne Grim, 52, of Oregon pleaded guilty to one count of damaging federal property in connection to damaging about 26 signs on the western end of the forest.
In September, Grim was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay about $3,900 in restitution and a $500 fine.
Mageles said Grim isn’t the only person who has been brought to justice. “We’re just committed to addressing these crimes, because if you don’t put effort into stop them, they’ll continue,” Mageles. “So we’re motivated and there’s a lot of effort behind the scenes that people just don’t see.”
Mainville said the hope is to have all the damage fixed by the summer season. “We cannot commit to that by any means; it’s going to take money and staff,” said Mainville. “We’re hopeful to get as much done as we can.”
Anyone with information about the vandalism can call the Saco District Ranger Station at (603) 447-5448, Ext. 5129. Tips may be anonymous.
