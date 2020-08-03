BERLIN — Hundreds of people lost power for two hours Sunday night after a pick-up truck took out a utility pole on Route 16.
Berlin Deputy Police Chief Dan Buteau said the driver of the truck, Steve Lebeau, 39, of Gorham was charged with DWI.
According to Buteau, the truck first struck a utility pole on the east side of Route 16 near Body Line and then overturned and came to rest on the west side of the road.
Kaitlyn Woods of Eversource said power was knocked out at 6:42 p.m., impacting 1,644 Eversource customers in the Berlin and Milan area. Woods said an Eversource crew responded immediately and had to suspend the wires hanging from the broken utility pole using a bucket truck. Traffic on that section of Route 16 was closed for several hours while crews worked. Woods said power was restored at 8:42 p.m. and one lane was open to traffic at about 10 p.m. She said Eversource was back at the scene Monday to complete permanent repairs.
