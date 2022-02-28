MILAN — The sun is setting as Peter Higbee heads out to groom the approximately 9 miles of cross-country ski trails the Nansen Ski Club maintains at Milan Hill State Park. Driving the club’s 2002 Bombardier groomer, Higbee takes a Berlin Sun reporter along for part of the evening’s work.
Before going out, Higbee and Shawn Marquis spend about 30 minutes checking over the groomer, making small repairs, filling the diesel fuel tank, and allowing the vehicle to warm up.
The club purchased the 2002 Bombardier groomer second hand — it had been used at the 2002 Olympics at Salt Lake City, Utah.
Higbee, the past president of the club, learned to run the groomer from past president Tracy Rexford and Higbee, in turn, is helping Marquis, the current president, learn the art of grooming.
Higbee said it took him two years to really learn the ins and outs of operating the groomer and the curves and intricacies of the trails.
Nansen Ski Club is the oldest continuous ski club in the United States, founded in 1872 by the city’s Norwegian immigrants. The club moved its headquarters to Milan Hill State Park in 2006, after the federal prison purchased the land that housed its trail system near Success Loop.
To design a new trail system at Milan Hill, the club hired two-time Olympian and cross-county trail designer John Morton.
While most of the trail system is located on state park land, two private land owners have allowed the network to expand onto their property. The Beaudoin Loop offers some easy and intermediate trails with beautiful views through the Sunshine Valley RV Park. There are also advanced and backcountry trails that provide a variety of terrain for skiers.
With the groomer, Higbee said they set tracks for skiers who follow the classic style where the skis run parallel. Between the set of tracks is a wide area groomed for those who like the skating style.
Higbee said the club grooms the trails once a week, usually on Friday to get them ready for weekend traffic. He said he also likes to groom a day after a snow storm to give the snow a little time to set. Grooming takes three to five hours depending on the depth of the snow and the number of passes required by the groomer.
Higbee is the primary groomer but Marquis is completing his training to help out and some others have expressed interest in volunteering.
Higbee said it is preferable to have two people grooming so the passenger can watch and adjust the tiller, allowing the driver to concentrate on driving.
The club’s immediate focus is purchasing a back-up groomer and building a shelter for the vehicles. While the Bombardier is in good shape for its age, Marquis said it is taking a beating because it is stored outside and exposed to the elements.
“The tiller and track setters on the machine are fed by lots of rubber hydraulic tubes, which crack and split due to being caked with ice in the winter, while baking in the summer months,” he said.
Finding parts for the 20-year-old machine is difficult. Plus, Marquis said running the Bombardier to refresh the trail system before weekends could be done quicker and cheaper with a smaller machine like a Ski-Doo utility snowmobile and a tow-behind groomer. The learning curve for the utility snowmobile would be less intense than for the Bombardier. The club is also looking at a ShelterLogic tent to keep the groomers protected.
To finance the back-up groomer and shelter, Marquis said the club is relying on member donations, a NH Gives campaign and grants made possible by the Henry and Helen Cormier Fund, the Wyman Family Fund and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Future plans include creating dedicated snowshoe trails and potentially connecting the Milan Hill trail system with the Nansen Ski Jump via a long flat trail that would offer expanded beginner terrain. Marquis said it would also make combined Nordic/jump competitions possible.
COVID-19 has forced the club to close its warming hut for the past two years but the pandemic has also increased interest in the trail system.
“I do think that folks have found our trail system to be a great way to get outdoors during the winter and enjoy the beautiful surroundings we enjoy here in Coos. Over the past two seasons we are seeing more and more newcomers visiting the trails looking to strap on some skis and venture out into the woods,” Marquis said.
The club depends on volunteers to maintain and operate its trail system and asks the public to buy a membership to support its work. Marquis noted the $50 annual fee for an individual and $80 for a family is less than a day of skiing at a commercial place. The club also makes equipment available to use on the trails and asks only for a donation.
Higbee and Marquis said they enjoy grooming, citing the beauty of the trails at night under the stars. Both play music while grooming and Higbee admits that he sometimes sings along when he is alone in the groomer.
After enjoying the sunset out on the trails, Higbee returns to the trailhead and I swap places with Marquis. He is going to finish the night working the groomer with Higbee.
For more information on the Nansen Ski Club and its trail system, go to skinansen.com.
