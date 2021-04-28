BERLIN — The city of Berlin has lost more than $20 million over the last decade due to cuts the state has made in revenues to municipalities.
“It’s time to stop the steal,” said Mayor Paul Grenier.
Grenier and the state’s other 13 mayors sent a joint letter to the state Senate Finance Committee asking it to restore cuts made to revenues originally pledged to the cities.
The letter charges budget decisions made in Concord have cut revenues to the cities by $320 million in the past 10 years.
The letter said one of the most significant losses in revenue to municipalities has been in the distribution of Rooms and Meals Tax revenues.
When the tax was created in 1967, the bill called for the revenue to be split between the state and municipalities on a 60-40 basis with 40 percent of the revenues going to municipalities.
The idea, the letter said, was to allow both the state and municipalities to benefit from tourism and to provide revenue to help promote the industry and offset associated costs.
Since 2011, the municipal share has gone down while Rooms and Meals revenues are up over 60 percent.
Based on figures provided by the N.H. Municipal Association, the state’s 14 cities have incurred a total reduction in Rooms and Meals revenue of $160 million since 2011.
Berlin has lost an estimated $3.8 million in rooms and meals revenues during that time.
The other significant revenue loss for municipalities has been revenue sharing funds.
When created in 1970, the legislation was intended to “return a certain portion of the general revenue of the state to the cities and towns for their unrestricted use.”
The letter said the state stopped revenue sharing with the municipalities after fiscal year 2009.
At a loss of about $25 million annually, the total loss in revenue sharing funds from 2010-2021 comes to more than $300 million to municipalities. The impact for Berlin since 2010 is $12.5 million in revenue.
The proposed state budget includes an amendment that would suspend state aid grants for wastewater projects. The grants cover 20 to 25 percent of the total project costs.
The letter notes there are 162 wastewater projects that have been approved by the governor and executive council. Berlin has $299,741 approved for fiscal year 2022 and $268,460 for fiscal year 2023.
The mayors said they understand the difficulties in balancing a budget with competing interests, finite resources and a need to reinvest for growth.
The challenge is the same at both the state and municipal level. The state’s budget decisions are placing a heavy burden on cities and towns and local property taxpayers.
“This burden is unsustainable, putting a particular strain on retired Granite Staters on a fixed income, young people purchasing their first homes and municipalities’’ ability to invest in infrastructure.
“The effort by Republicans in Concord is to give Walmarts huge tax breaks at the expense of our struggling small businesses and property owners. It is time to stop the steal,” Grenier said.
