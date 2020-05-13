BERLIN— Mayor Paul Grenier told U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen Wednesday that North Country hospitals are going to need more money than has been allocated so far because of COVID-19. He also called for more flexibility in spending federal funding targeted for the pandemic.
Grenier joined mayors and town managers on a conference call with Shaheen to discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 on New Hampshire cities and communities. The senator also updated the officials on the new $3 trillion stimulus bill just released by the House.
Top concerns expressed by the local officials included revenue shortfalls because of COVID-19, the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, the effect on public education, and how upcoming elections will be held.
Grenier said while Androscoggin Valley Hospital and the other two hospitals in Coos County have planned for “absolute war”, there have only been two positive cases in the county. But like other hospitals throughout the state, he said AVH has not doing elective surgeries and procedures that generate cash flow. Instead, the hospital has accepted only emergency cases.
“I know there has been some money already earmarked to the hospital but I don’t really think that’s going to be enough,” he said.
Grenier also noted that Berlin has been awarded $246,000 for COVID expenses but said the regulations on using the money are pretty stringent. He said the city has not had an outbreak yet but the money could be used to plug holes in the city’s budget because of costs incurred.
Shaheen said she assumes many cities and towns have used money that was budgeted for other things to respond to the pandemic and fallout and now those accounts are short. She said she was optimistic that the money in the first stimulus bill was going to be able to be used flexibly by the state and local governments but said the Treasury Department issued guidelines that were very specific. She said the House has just come out with a new $3 trillion stimulus bill that bill contains money for state and local governments that she hopes will be allow more flexiblity.
Moving to his role as county commissioner, Grenier told Shaheen that the stipends the federal government has paid to frontline workers, like the nursing staff at the county nursing homes, does not cover payroll taxes and FICA. He said the local government body has to cover those costs. Shaheen said she did not know if that was unique to New Hampshire but would have her staff look into it.
Shaheen said the just released House bill contains a second round of stimulus payments of $1,200 per person, $200 billion for hazard pay for essential workers, $75 billion for testing and contract tracing, $175 billion in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance, $10 billion for emergency disaster assistance grants to small businesses, and extends the $600 per week unemployment insurance benefit through January. The bill must pass the Senate and be signed by President Trump and there are likely to be changes.
Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith said he is concerned about the future vitality of small businesses and whether many will be able to survive. He said many can’t take on any more debt and need grants.
Franklin Mayor Tony Giunta said the unemployment rate there is approaching 30 percent and said he worries some residents will not be able to pay their property taxes by July 1. He said the money from the $1.25 billion awarded to New Hampshire has not flowed to the communities.
Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley said her community has a significant number of students on free and reduced meals as well as a decent percentage who are special needs. While she said she likes flexible money, McCarley said she wants specific funding for those populations likely to be having the hardest time.
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley said his city has some transportation projects and asked if there will be stimulus money for shovel ready projects. Shaheen said she understand the proposed bill does contain $15 billion for grants to support work through state transportation project.
Somersworth Mayor Dana Hillard said remote learning has exposed the socio-economic gaps that exist in today’s society by identifying students that do not have access to technology. Shaheen said expanding high speed technology throughout the state has been a goal of hers since she was governor. She said the country has to make the same commitment it made with the Rural Electrification Act. Shaheen said she has heard from healthcare professionals high speed access is also important for telehealth.
Shaheen was asked by Dover Mayor Robert Carrier how all of the relief money be repaid and what kind of tax are people going to face in the future. Shaheen said all the experts and government officials have told her the most important thing is to help people get through this emergency. Then the government can focus on providing support and stimulus to help small businesses recover. Down the road, she said the country will have to address the deficit and the debt created by the crisis. Shaheen said the best example is America’s recovery from the Great Depression.
“But for right now, I think what is critical is that we provide help to people who are really struggling,” she said.
