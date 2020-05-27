GORHAM — Gorham Paper and Tissue has agreed to pay $187,799 in fines to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for health and safety violations uncovered during an investigation following the fatal injury of employee Brian Leclerc last fall.
Leclerc, 56, of Berlin was standing next to several stacked paper bales at the mill on Oct. 21 when one weighing 1,200 pounds fell on top of him. He suffered crushing injuries to his chest and died a month later from his injuries.
OSHA opened an investigation into the accident on Oct. 25. GPT was cited for not having the bales stacked in a manner that would have prevented them from falling and fined $12,145 for that violation.
The federal agency also cited the mill for 25 serious health and safety violations and 20 other-than-serious violations and initially proposed over $300,000 in fines. As part of the process, GPT requested an informal conference and as a result the proposed fines were reduced to $187,799. GPT had until May 11 to contest and did not do so. OSHA has agreed to a payment plan for the fines.
The documentation reveals all of the issues raised by OSHA at the mill have been abated.
The citations ranged from workroom floors not maintained in a clear and as much as possible dry condition to defective ladders not labeled and removed from service. An employee operating an aerial lift was deemed not properly trained and exit routes not kept free and clear. OSHA noted that it grouped violations involving similar or related hazards that increased the potential for injury or illness.
Leclerc had spent his career working at the mill and never recovered from his injuries. He passed away on Nov. 18.
