GORHAM — Gorham High School students got an opportunity last Tuesday to commune with nature and their fellow students as part of the school’s Mountain Day activities.
The event had originally been scheduled for Sept. 15 but had to be postponed due to the weather.
Tuesday, however, students got the opportunity to participate in one of over a dozen activities, including canoeing, hiking, geocaching, rock climbing, golf and mountain biking. Events were scheduled throughout the area and students had the opportunity to select which activities they most wanted to participate in.
According to Mountain Day organizer and Gorham Middle & High School teacher Sarah Clemmitt, Mountain Day is an opportunity to take a break from academics and have students get out in the community and experience all of the activities our community has to offer.
She said the event started in 2019 but was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clemmitt said one of the primary goals of the day is to bring together students in different age groups and from different social networks, many of whom may not know one another.
Clemmitt said the reason for this is to take students out of their comfort zones and get them to interact with other students they might not normally interact with as a way to enhance student growth opportunities.
She said another of the goals of the program is to get students off their computer screens and out experiencing activities in the community. She noted that some students may not regularly participate in these types of activities in their day-to-day lives so it gives them a chance to expand their horizons.
Senior student SeungNam Montanaro, who was part of the mountain biking excursion, said it was his first time mountain biking.
“It was my first time, but I think I did pretty well,” he said.
Montanaro said that while he had fun, there were quite a few challenges including steep climbs in some spots and areas where bikers had to cross narrow wood planking.
Montanaro said he felt that the activities of Mountain Day were a good experience for students to be able to get outside and talk with their friends.
Senior Sydney Chapman, who went on a canoeing activity, said she felt like the Mountain Day events were a good opportunity for students to get a break from school.
She said most students don’t get an opportunity to experience the outdoors regularly and that this provides students a cheap and easy way to get outside and enjoy nature.
Chapman said her excursion included several hours of paddling around the Pontook Reservoir and that she got the chance to see an eagle’s nest in a pine tree at one point. She said her event included only herself and two other students, but she said she really enjoyed the small group aspect of the excursion.
Senior Nolan York, who participated in the rock climbing excursion at Square Ledge, said it was his first time rock climbing.
“It is actually a lot of fun,” York said. “It started off easily, me and one of my buddies picked it up pretty quickly.”
York said though he was a novice rock climber he was able to complete one rock face that was considerably harder than a normal novice might be able to complete.
In speaking about the benefits of Mountain Day, York said he felt it really gets the younger generation interested in the outdoors, noting that getting outside is really important in the modern era with all of the technology we now have at our disposal.
Junior Fern Dias said she participated in the waterfall loop hike in Randolph.
Dias said she saw a lot of interesting things she wouldn’t get to experience anywhere else, specifically noting that the waterfalls were “amazing.”
“I love nature and everything about it,” Dias said.
Dias said the experience gave students in different grades the opportunity to get together and share an experience they might not normally have the opportunity to experience.
Clemmitt said Mountain Days will continue to be an annual event for students at the school and that other schools also provide opportunities like the one provided by Gorham as a unique educational opportunity for students.
