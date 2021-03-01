Gorham Select Board Candidate Reuben Rajala

I’m running for selectman in Gorham. I also am a candidate for the planning board. I feel that as a candidate I have strong and diverse applicable experience. I also have a good working knowledge of the strengths, challenges and opportunities in our community. I would greatly appreciate your vote.
While our kids were in school, I was elected twice to the Gorham School Board. I also served on the budget committee then and I am currently a member. I’ve been on the planning board as an alternate. I was involved with the Gorham Trails Committee while it existed. I am a longtime volunteer and board member for the Gorham Historical Society.
During my work at the AMC (over 20 years), I was director of a large program with 35 summer employees, four permanent staff, professional trail crews, a backcountry shelter program and award winning volunteer programs. I represented the AMC on White Mountain National Forest planning for five years, working with diverse citizen working groups sometimes with very different priorities and opinions on forest issues.
I also served on the large Appalachian Trail Conference Board of Managers, the N.H. Trails Committee and the national American Hiking Society board. Having worked for and with non-profit groups, I’m used to working with budgets, committees and boards.
I’m a believer in community involvement and being an active voter. I worked with Dave Dernbach, the Trailmaster Program and Gorham Middle School to set up Community Service Day nearly 40 years ago. It continues to this day.
I’ve taught woodworking, been a carpenter and landscaper. I worked seasonally for N.H. State Parks in the North Country. I currently work in the summer and fall as maintenance director for the Horton Center on Pine Mountain, as I near retirement.
We bought our house in Gorham in 1979 and renovated it over the years. We’ve watched the town and the North Country go from being a vibrant diverse place to struggling in later years. Now we are trying to rebuild and reshape in the aftermath of economic downturns and demographic changes.
The town government and Gorham school system (later a Cooperative with Randolph and Shelburne) have changed over that time also. Both fundamentally do a very good job. But we all need to be ever more creative, flexible and frugal, while trying to meet the needs of our citizens, visitors and taxpayers.
