GORHAM — The planning board voted unanimously Feb. 17 to accept as complete the site plan review application filed by co-trustees Stephen and Erica Grone of the Grone Family Revocable Trust.
Burke York of York Land Services of Berlin presented the plans for this building, in which a local real estate firm is now located.
The couple plan to convert the existing two-story building at 139 Main Street (Routes 2 and 16) into a three-unit multifamily long-term rental property on the 11,353-square-foot lot (0.26 acres).
The trust also holds the adjacent property to the east at 133 Main St., where Scoggins General Store is located, as well as a seasonal ice cream ”shack.”
The Congregational Church of Gorham owns the building on its west side at 143 Main St., plus the classic steepled Congregational Church on the corner of Church Street. The rectory of the Roman Catholic Church is behind a privacy fence at the rear of 143 Main St.
York said that the footprint of 139 Main St. building will become slightly smaller, once its enclosed, glassed-in front porch is removed and a small sitting area created. An addition will be added to the back section of the second floor so that each of the three apartments — ranging in size from 1,200 to 1,400 square feet — will have two bedrooms plus its own exterior entrance with a dark-sky-compliant porch light.
Six parallel parking spaces will be created on the east side of the paved driveway, along with sufficient space to turn around. A small one-story shed with a canted roof will be removed to make this possible, but the existing red barn will remain in place to be used for storage. York’s survey indicates two “snow-storage” locations. The parking area will not be lighted.
The existing commercial sign on the front lawn will be removed. More grass will be added, but neither shrubs nor trees will be planted.
The board decided that the dimensions of the second-story addition as well the building’s current height should be recorded on the York survey. Members waived the requirement that the heights of surrounding buildings also be included.
The site plan review for 139 Main St. is scheduled for Thursday, March 17.
Plans have been made to convert another downtown building at Main and Androscoggin Streets, formerly Welsh’s Restaurant, into a three-unit single-story apartment building but no site plan review has been scheduled.
The board also heard the request from T-Mobile for permission to add 20 feet onto an existing 155-foot tower owned by American Tower at 100 Pine Mountain Trail on the north end of Pine Mountain.
The extra height, totaling 175 feet, would allow T-Mobile to serve its growing number of customers by placing additional antennas, cables and other equipment on the tower, said a T-Mobile’s spokesman, who works for Centerline Communications, LLC of West Bridgewater, Mass. He explained that the project requires that each of two “cabinets” be placed on a 10-by-15-foot concrete pad.
The town’s land use ordinance specifies that 200 feet is the maximum height for a telecommunications tower, which is 25 feet higher than the extension that T-Mobile is requesting.
Planning board member Reuben Rajala recused himself from voting because he works for the Congregational Church of Pembroke’s Horton Center, which rents out the tower site on Pine Mountain to American Tower. The company recently signed a 40-year lease for the tower. Rajala provided information on four buildings located in the tower’s vicinity. Only a garage-workshop is very close by, he said.
Nonetheless, Rajala reminded everyone that some years ago a PBS tower had collapsed in bad weather at that site.
The tower now on site was built in 2006 to replace the earlier one. The Horton Center, which is used as a youth campsite, is most concerned about the safety of its campers and staff, he said.
T-Mobile’s spokesman said the on-site tower is constructed so that if it were ever to collapse it would break into segments and fall in upon itself. A detailed recently completed structural analysis that includes its current equipment load as well as that which would be placed on the requested 20-foot extension indicates that the tower has been designed for its mountain location.
Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza reported that he has asked American Tower to provide fall-line information, but planning board clerk Victoria Hill said no reply has been received.
Planning board member Mike Waddell noted that the town’s tower ordinance requires that fall-line information be provided.
After holding a one-minute public hearing, the board voted to approve T-Mobile’s application with two conditions: 1) that newly calculated fall-line information be provided for a telecommunications tower that will be extended from 155 feet to 175 feet; and 2) that Police Chief Adam Marsh sign off on the project as Fire Chief Phil Cloutier has already done.
Waddell, who is the selectmen’s representative on the board, said the select board will be responsible for making sure this condition is fulfilled. He also said the selectmen would work with American Tower to see if the company will assume the cost of moving any town-owned repeaters to a higher location.
In other action, the board granted the request from Roger and Virginia Cloutier of VRC 2019 Trust for a lot line adjustment between their property at 57 Promenade St. and the Gorham Land Company in order to bring two private multiuse trails that they use under their ownership.
Surveyor York presented their request, pointing out that the couple wants to join their existing 0.45-acre lot to a new 0.75-acre lot that runs to the Portland Pipe Line where a public trail is maintained. The merged lot would total 1.19 acres.
The Gorham Land Trust owns about 1,877 acres at this location that abuts the White Mountain National Forest.
