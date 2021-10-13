GORHAM — Gorham Homecoming activities are in full swing this week with events scheduled Friday at Saturday to be held in downtown Gorham and at Libby’s Field.
The homecoming festivities kick off Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. with the Homecoming Parade, which will be following a new route this year, beginning at Ed Fenn School and then proceeding down Main Street and Route 16 before turning by Libby Pool down to the field.
According to Gorham Booster Club President Lynn Leclerc, who also serves as the homecoming co-chair with Maranda Demers, the theme for this year’s class floats is fast-food restaurants. Leclerc said that each of the classes has chosen a fast food restaurant to act as a theme, but she also noted that each float must include an element of “Husky pride” to correspond with the school’s mascot.
Leclerc said that the senior class will be doing a Dunkin’ Donuts themed float, while the juniors chose McDonalds for their float theme. The sophomores will be doing a Kentucky Fried Chicken themed float, while the freshman selected Chick-fil-A as their theme.
Leclerc said the students and floats will gather at the Ed Fenn School to be judged by a group of community members who volunteered their time to participate. The parade will also include the fire department, ambulance service and a variety of student marchers. Leclerc said both soccer teams will march and the parade will be lead by students in the middle school. The middle school band will also participate in the parade while the high school band will be performing the national anthem this year.
Leclerc said after the floats have been dismantled students will then take to Libby’s Field where there will be pizza, walking tacos, chips, candy, baked goods and an assortment of other items available for those participating in homecoming. There will also be a bonfire as part of the activities Friday evening.
Saturday, senior members of the Gorham girls soccer team will be recognized at 10:50 a.m., followed by the girls’ varsity soccer game at 11 a.m. against Lisbon Regional High School. The senior boys will be recognized at 12:50 p.m. followed by their game against Lisbon at 1 p.m.
Leclerc said during Saturday’s games there will be a variety of concessions available including chili, macaroni and cheese, burgers, hot dogs, baked goods, soup, chips, candy, coffee, cider, tea, cocoa, sodas and water.
Leclerc said the boosters couldn’t pull off the event without the support of the community, parents and school, adding that everyone had always been super supportive of the group’s endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.